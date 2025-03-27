The Premier League has confirmed the dates for when the upcoming summer transfer window will open and close, though there is a slight change to accommodate the Club World Cup

Thoughts are never too far from transfers in the modern era and Premier League clubs will have between June 16 and September 1 to complete their business.

It affords clubs 11 weeks to conduct incomings and outgoings, however, there will be two windows due to the introduction of FIFA’s summer Club World Cup tournament.

The window will open early, between June 1 and June 10 to coincide with clubs in the Club World Cup being allowed to register players for the tournament before it then briefly closes.

It is during this window that Liverpool could land a small transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold if Real Madrid wanted to include the right-back in their squad for the 32-team tournament.

Alexander-Arnold would still be contracted at Anfield at the time the competition begins and Madrid would, therefore, need to negotiate a payout if they do not care to wait.

The dates for the window were agreed by Premier League clubs in a shareholders meeting on Thursday and confirm that it will not close before the start of the next season, as was suggested earlier this week.

Next season kicks off on August 16, meaning the summer window stays open two weeks after fixtures get underway to stay in line with the rest of the European leagues.

A busy summer for Liverpool

All signs point to a busy summer transfer window for Arne Slot and Co. with the new coach now having a firm grasp of what his squad needs moving forward.

The futures of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will dictate a lot of Liverpool’s activity – and every club in the world will be more than aware.

If replacements are required for the abovementioned trio, Liverpool will need a new first-choice right-back, left-back, centre-back, centre-forward and arguably a centre midfielder.

The Reds have not been active participants in the summer window for a number of seasons but that looks certain to change – and hopefully the uncertainty clears up over the next few weeks.