Liverpool have reported interest in Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, whose recent words on Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk highlight what the club stand to lose.

The club are in the market for a player in every department this summer, or that’s how it feels at least, although reinforcements at centre-back will hinge on Van Dijk’s future.

Huijsen, 19, has been linked to Liverpool as clubs circle to trigger his £50 million release clause this summer, with the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt the latest to credit the club with interest.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently talked down any links and even suggested a move overseas is just as likely as the teenager remaining in the Premier League.

Huijsen is one to keep an eye on, and while Liverpool will likely be keeping tabs on his on-field progress at Bournemouth, a recent interview from the defender highlighted something else entirely.

And that is what the club stand to lose if new contracts for Salah and Van Dijk are not sorted.

The aura of Salah and Van Dijk

The duo may be over the age of 30 but their influence on their teammates and the opposition remains as strong as ever, as highlighted by 19-year-old Huijsen.

Asked on the Talkin’ Balls*** podcast who the toughest player he has come up against is, he replied: “I think Salah because he has the ability to create stuff but he also has the ability to be in the right spot all the time to get an assist, to get a goal.

“Even against us, he scored two goals but out of nowhere. It was a dribble and he’s just curled it into the top corner. Plus a penalty, obviously, and a penalty you have to score it still.

“But the second goal, he’s just dribbled and put it into the top corner and it’s just so easy.

“Even if he doesn’t manage to play a great game on the eye, he will still provide. He’s always there.”

Thirty-two goals and 22 assists so far this season may underline the point more than Huijsen’s words, but if the Egyptian does leave Liverpool are losing a significant fear factor.

He makes the opposition defence second guess due to his presence alone, while Van Dijk can intimidate anyone – these are not traits you can simply buy in the transfer window.

“Who’s the best centre-back right now? Van Dijk, 100 percent,” Huijsen went on to say.

“Obviously I wasn’t one-v-one playing against him, but just seeing him on the pitch, he’s so impressive.

“He actually does [have an aura]. He just stands there and he’s so tall, so strong. He’s a great player, to be honest. I definitely [look up to him].”

While we may have heard Huijsen’s words from different sources, it underlines how significant their presence remains and the lure they will have for any potential transfer target this summer.

Every conversation the club have with potential signings will see the question asked, and the Bournemouth defender may prove to be one of them.