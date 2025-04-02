Everton have not won at Anfield in front of fans since 1999, and Liverpool have the opportunity to add to their woes with a win that will move them closer to the title.

This will be the 246th meeting of the teams, and the 212th in the league, all of which have taken place in the top-flight.

A victory will see Liverpool register a 100th win in all competitions against their city neighbours, with 78 draws and 68 defeats.

While we hope it can be a little more convincing this time, the Reds have scored five stoppage time winners against Everton in the Premier League era – Divock Origi being the last, in December 2018.

Notably, this fixture should witness the highest-ever attendance for a Merseyside derby at Anfield following the ground’s expansion. The current record is 56,060 for a league encounter in April 1963.

History is not on Everton’s side

The Blues’ last Anfield victory with fans in the ground came in September 1999, when Kevin Campbell’s fourth-minute strike was enough to win the game.

That match saw three players – Sander Westerveld and Steven Gerrard plus Everton‘s Francis Jeffers – all receive red cards.

Moreover, they have only won twice after conceding the game’s opening goal at Anfield, in 1906 and again in 1923 – so not any recent history there!

Everton have, in fact, led in league games at Anfield in this millennium but for only a total of 36 minutes; 20 minutes in February 2002 and 16 in January 2011, both ended in a draw.

Salah’s numbers are frightening

Mo Salah‘s tally against Everton is eight goals and two assists 12 appearances, if he scores again he will join Steven Gerrard as the club’s record scorer against the Blues in the league.

Incredibly, the Egyptian is the only current Reds player to have scored more one goal against Everton.

He is in formidable form, though, having scored or assisted in 13 of 14 Premier League games at Anfield this season, including in each of the last 12.

Only Alan Shearer has a longer streak in the Premier League, doing so twice – 13 games in 1995/96 and 15 in 1996/97 – is another record on the horizon?

Formidable league record

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 league matches. Only three times in their history have they been on a longer run – 44 games (January 2019 – February 2020), 31 (May 1987 – March 1988) and 30 (September 1893 – September 1894).

Not since April 2023 have Liverpool lost three fixtures in a row, a statistic they are most certainly seeking to avoid this evening!

But be rest assured, the Reds have scored at least twice in 26 of their 29 league fixtures during this campaign.

This season’s scorers so far

Liverpool: Salah 32, Gakpo 16, Diaz 13, Jota 8, Nunez 7, Szoboszlai 7, Mac Allister 5, Elliott 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Jones 3, Van Dijk 3, Chiesa 2, Konate 2, Danns 1

Everton: Beto 8, Ndiaye 8, McNeil 4, Calvert-Lewin 3, Doucoure 3, Keane 2, O’Brien 2, Alcaraz 1, Harrison 1, Mangala 1, Tarkowski 1, Young 1, own goals 3

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).