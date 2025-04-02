Virgil van Dijk has issued a rallying call to the Anfield crowd ahead of a Merseyside Derby which, if won by Liverpool, would see them take a significant step towards Premier League glory.

While Liverpool’s cup runs this season ultimately ended in disappointment, the Reds have had time for a reset and all eyes are now on the Premier League.

There was understandably debate about the nature of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final defeat, on and off the pitch, with the club captain now stepping up to call on players and supporters to come together for the run-in.

In his pre-Everton programme notes, Van Dijk wrote: “All season long, I have been talking about focus, humility, hard work, togetherness and full commitment, and those are the things, along with our quality, which will get us to where we want to be.

“You guys can play your part too. I’ve said previously that we want Anfield to be absolutely on fire every time we play between now and the end of the season, and I’d like to repeat that request here.

“We have five home games remaining, starting on Wednesday night, and our wish is that every single one of our opponents feels the power of this stadium. Let’s have the place bouncing, from first whistle to last.

“We know what to expect from Everton. We only have to go back a few weeks to see that.

“The game at Goodison Park in February was really tough and ended in disappointment for us with that late equaliser, but we know we can play better than we did that night, and with you guys roaring us on, that will be the aim.

“It’s been a long time since we played a league fixture, and after the disappointments of the Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle games, we are all keen to get back out there and put a few wrongs right.

“We had a bad week, we can’t deny that, but now we are all fully focused on what’s in front of us. Nine huge games, starting with a Merseyside derby under the lights at Anfield. Perfect.

“Let’s do this together.”

While the players didn’t do much to galvanise the crowd, the unusually quietened support from Liverpool’s end at Wembley was disappointing,

Anfield now has a chance to make the end of this season memorable, as it deserves to be. It is not every year Liverpool win the league, as Kopites know all too well.

Liverpool vs. Everton coach greeting

When Liverpool’s coach was rerouted before the Anfield fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, there was understandable frustration.

With another greeting planned for the derby, the club have confirmed they want the bus to travel down Anfield Road but have sent a message to supporters:

“The club would like supporters to keep welcoming the team bus – it’s a big part of the Anfield pre-match atmosphere – but to do that safely, the road must be kept clear on Anfield Road. If it’s blocked, which was the case for the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, then there will be no choice but to reroute the team bus. “Meet and greets along Anfield Road are a matchday tradition. Fans attending the match can help to make sure the team gets the welcome they deserve without compromising safety by staying on the footpaths, staying off the road and by using the whole length of Anfield Road. “Rerouting the team bus is not something the club wants to do for any game, but it is something that will happen if the route is deemed unsafe.”

