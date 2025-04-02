Liverpool return to action and Anfield, at last, with Everton making the short trip across Stanley Park for a match that could see Arne Slot boosted by a return from injury.

With the international break over we can focus solely on the Premier League, with the Merseyside derby testing our sanity without delay – it’s good to have Liverpool back!

The 17 days between games saw a couple of injury concerns emerge but the Reds are expected to be in a better position than they were before the squad jetted off around the world.

Here’s a look at who is out and who is available for Wednesday night’s kickoff:

Gravenberch was deemed “OK” by Slot having returned from Netherlands duty with a fitness issue, but he will play as normal should he have emerged from Tuesday’s final session without issue.

Alisson, on the other hand, was forced to return to Merseyside due to concussion with Brazil and he too required a final ‘fit to play’ check on the eve of the match – he is expected to start.

The headline news when it comes to injury, though, is Bradley has returned to training to give Slot and the medical department a decision to make when it comes to marking his return.

“Conor is training with us again, but we have to make a decision on whether he is playing, and if playing means coming in or starting,” Slot said on Tuesday.

“He’s only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that.”

It could be wise to err on the side of caution with Everton known not to hold anything back, and if that is the case expect Jarell Quansah to continue at right-back.

Alexander-Arnold is still working his way back from an ankle injury, but Morton and Gomez have made notable steps forward from their long-term injuries.

The midfielder trained with the main group on Monday after successful shoulder surgery while the centre-back completed his individual program to the side – light at the end of the tunnel for the pair of them.

With no new issues to report, Slot has ample choices for his matchday squad at Anfield.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Everton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Bradley*, Tsimikas, Robertson

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Elliott, McConnell, Nyoni, Morton*

Forwards: Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Chiesa

* In doubt