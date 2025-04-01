It has felt like an eternity but we can finally take a look at how Arne Slot could set up his side against Everton, with two notable decisions needed.

With an international break and no game on the weekend, it has been a long 17 days for us to wait and see Liverpool back in action to continue their title charge.

There is no easing into matters as Everton await on Wednesday evening, we all know how the last meeting ended and we don’t quite fancy the same outcome this time around.

A victory would move the Reds 13 points away from the title – assuming Arsenal beat Fulham on Tuesday – and it is safe to say we all need a win to properly lift the spirits.

Much of Slot’s starting lineup picks itself but there is a decision to be made up top and at right-back. Let’s take a look.

Team news

There was better news than we expected in the build-up to Liverpool’s return, although three players are certain absentees:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Everton

With Bradley back in training after missing the last six games with a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury, Slot revealed that there is now a “smart decision” to be made on whether he can start or not.

“He’s only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that,” Slot noted.

With this his second hamstring issue in three months, it is understandable if Liverpool err on the side of caution and continue to rely on Jarell Quansah at right-back with Bradley to be introduced off the bench for what will be a physical contest.

The only other conundrum is who plays as the No. 9, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez? None are in red-hot form but the No. 7’s two goals for Colombia is enough reason to start.

The rest of the XI picks itself, assuming no late fitness setbacks:

Alisson to start, assuming he passes concussion test

Quansah to start at right-back, Bradley could then come off bench

Gravenberch, Szoboszlai and Mac Allister reunite in midfield

Diaz takes on No. 9 role with Gakpo and Salah either side

This would see the Reds line up as follows:

Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

While a feisty meeting is not exactly the best conditions for Bradley to test his hamstring, if he’s shown enough in training to warrant a start then his skillset would be preferred over Quansah’s.

They offer vastly different qualities at right-back and we could do with forward impetus and Mo Salah having a strong connection with his full-back against what will be a stubborn Everton side.

At the other end of the field, we could see Jota given the nod over Diaz having started seven of the last eight games at No. 9, but he has a lot to prove after recent performances.

We would love to see Federico Chiesa get his shot but it seems unlikely after Slot gave no guarantees:

Bradley proves fitness to start first game since Goodison derby

Jota to lead the line, leaves Diaz and Nunez as options off bench

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Slot commented on his side being “refreshed” after having extra days off following their international exploits, and we hope to see that from the first whistle on Wednesday.

Everton will be physical and seek to capitalise from set-piece situations, but Liverpool have to show more fight, aggression and conviction than they did the last time we saw them at Wembley.

The objective is clear. Just win, Liverpool!