Conor Bradley is back in training with the first team after missing the last six games with a hamstring injury, with Liverpool now left to make a “smart decision.”

Bradley has been sidelined since the trip to Aston Villa in mid-February after a reoccurrence of the hamstring injury he sustained against Real Madrid that kept him out for eight matches.

The 21-year-old was pictured in the gym with his teammates on Monday at the AXA Training Centre but was kept well hidden from the cameras when the team took to the outdoor pitches.

He was not expected to be in contention against Everton but Arne Slot‘s update on the eve of the derby hinted a late decision will be made on the role he can play.

“Conor is training with us again, but we have to make a decision on whether he is playing, and if playing means coming in or starting,” Slot said.

“That’s something I will keep to myself.

“He’s only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that.”

With Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined with an ankle injury, Jarell Quansah was expected to continue to deputise at right-back but Bradley’s presence would be a huge boost for Liverpool.

There will, and should, be hesitancy over his re-introduction into the side, however, having sustained two successive hamstring injuries in less than three months.

As Slot noted, a “smart decision” is needed but at least Bradley is back in the first-team picture ahead of the run-in.

Update on Gravenberch and Alisson’s availability

With Ryan Gravenberch (fitness) and Alisson (concussion) both withdrawing from international duty, there was a brief update on their condition one day out from Liverpool’s return.

Slot said: “Ryan is OK, although we have to train one more time.

“Ali trained with us as well, but the last check has to be made. I think that’s this afternoon after the session.”

The Brazilian was sent home under concussion protocols after a head knock and although it has been more than a week since the incident, he must still be cleared to play.

The expectation is he will be involved but as we know Liverpool have a more than capable deputy in Caoimhin Kelleher waiting in the wings should he not be cleared.