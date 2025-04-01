After a break dominated by scrutiny over Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future, Arne Slot was asked about reports of an imminent free transfer to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer, with developments over the vice-captain’s future leading to furious criticism over the break.

Disowned by some supporters, the right-back is arguably aided in his situation in that he is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and therefore won’t be involved in the first game back.

That will shield him from the immediate reaction from those in attendance for the Merseyside derby, but scrutiny will continue in the weeks to come.

From Slot’s public perspective at least, there is no change around Alexander-Arnold, with the head coach deflecting a question on his future on Tuesday.

“His situation is unfortunately that he’s injured,” the Dutchman replied.

“Otherwise people would have probably spoken about him that he had one or two brilliant performances for the England team.

“But he’s injured, and for him that means he’s fully focused on his recovery, and for us that means that we try to help him to be back as soon as he can.

“For the rest, of course, for eight months it went a bit up and down maybe with all kinds of talks about him, Virgil or Mo.

“But we’ve never been focused on those talks, we’ve been focused on what we have to do.

“For Virgil and Mo that is trying to win the Merseyside derby and for Trent it is making sure he’s fit as soon as he can.”

Alexander-Arnold’s absence from the team has at least given a glimpse of life without the No. 66, though Slot has also been without his main backup in Conor Bradley.

But the Northern Ireland international is back in training and, in an update in his pre-Everton press conference, Slot even hinted he could be involved on Wednesday night.

“Conor is training with us again but we have to make a decision on whether he’s playing and if playing means coming in or starting,” he explained.

“That’s something I keep for myself.

“But he’s only had a few sessions after being out for quite long with a recurring injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that as well.”