More than a month after the curtain fell on the 2023/24 season, preparations for the next campaign and the first under Arne Slot soon gets underway – so, what can we expect?

When will pre-season start?

Pre-season is to get underway this week, with Slot and his staff to oversee the first wave of player returns.

The expectation is that the team will remain at the AXA Training Centre in the lead-up to their tour of the United States later in the month.

Who will be there?

With Euro and Copa America commitments, the squad will be short on a host of senior players in the first few weeks as they conclude their tournaments and then enjoy their holidays.

We do expect to see Mohamed Salah, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Kostas Tsimikas, Bobby Clark and Fabio Carvalho from the first day.

Moreover, the likes of Ben Doak, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Jayden Danns, Lewis Koumas, Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton, James McConnell, Sepp van den Berg and a host of youngsters are also likely to be there.

Slot will be taking a close look at his early returnees before offering his opinion to new sporting director Richard Hughes as to the direction of the squad moving forward.

Who will be missing?

This list is a rather extensive one!

Although Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai have been knocked out of the Euros, they will now enjoy around three weeks off.

And Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, Alisson, Luis Diaz nor Darwin Nunez will be there.

What will be expected of the players early on?

There’s no real escaping testing for the players! The fitness department may have changed, but players will still be put under the microscope from the first day.

We’re sure Salah will have no issues with the skinfold test, though!

Ruben Peeters is the new first-team lead physical performance coach and he will have plenty of say in how the testing all unfolds, and maybe the players will be lucky and avoid the dreaded lactate test.

The club’s fitness staff are looking for each player’s base fitness level, and after their holidays they will all be individually assessed – it leaves few places to hide.

When are the Reds’ friendlies?

The Reds have confirmed four pre-season friendlies – three in the United States and one at Anfield:

Real Betis (July 26) – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

– Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Arsenal (July 31) – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

– Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Man United (August 3) – Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

– Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina Sevilla (August 11) – Anfield

The Echo have suggested the possibility of behind-closed-door friendlies for Liverpool for extra preparation, but there is no official news on that just yet.

It remains a weird feeling that Jurgen Klopp will not be turning up at the AXA Training Centre to oversee another pre-season, instead, we welcome Slot and his staff.

There is change aplenty across all departments at the club, and there is plenty to look forward to as this new era gets underway.

Slot has less than 50 days to settle into his new surroundings and get his team up to speed with his demands – so, plenty to do with not so much time in hand – or players it seems!