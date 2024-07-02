Darwin Nunez could not extend his record goalscoring streak to eight games with Uruguay, but his country made it three wins from three so far in Copa America.

After netting in Thursday’s 5-0 thrashing of Bolivia, Nunez equalled legendary striker Hector Scalone with the longest scoring streak in Uruguay history.

Finding the back of the net in seven consecutive games, the 25-year-old showed his sheer quality under new manager Marcelo Bielsa, leaving Liverpool fans hoping he can bring that back to Merseyside.

One more would have put Nunez clear of Scalone, but he failed to fire on a quieter night against Copa America hosts USA.

Nunez started and played 89 minutes in Kansas City, with his only real sight on goal coming seven minutes from half-time, blasting wide with his left foot.

Per FotMob, that was considered a big chance missed from the No. 19 – though the eye test suggests it was more difficult to convert, confirmed by its xG of just 0.10.

Before being replaced by Luis Suarez late on, Nunez had touched the ball just 22 times, completing six of his 11 attempted passes (55%) and winning only three of his 12 duels (25%).

Uruguay’s winner came from Napoli left-back Mathias Olivera, following up on the rebound after Matt Turner saved Ronald Araujo’s initial header from a corner.

It was enough to seal victory and ensure Uruguay’s place in the quarter-finals of Copa America, where they will face either Brazil or Colombia.

Liverpool’s new goalkeeper coach crashes out

The result knocked the USA out of the tournament with just three points from as many games in Group C, with Panama putting distance between themselves in second after thumping Bolivia 3-1.

Departing with the USA squad, then, is incoming Liverpool coach Fabian Otte, who has taken up the position of head of first-team goalkeeper coaching on Arne Slot‘s new staff.

Otte, 33, has also served as goalkeeper coach for the US national team, but the end of their run at Copa America should allow him to report to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season.

Liverpool’s other senior goalkeeper coach, Claudio Taffarel, is also at Copa America as part of the Brazil staff – but his stay has already been extended into the quarter-finals.

In fact, all four of the Reds’ South American representatives have all but ensured progress to the knockout stages, with Alisson‘s Brazil and Alexis Mac Allister‘s Argentina also confirmed.

Luis Diaz‘s Colombia have not yet mathematically guaranteed their spot in the last eight, but should do so even if Costa Rica beat Paraguay and they lose to Brazil on Tuesday night.