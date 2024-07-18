Dominik Szoboszlai is back on Merseyside after a disappointing Euro 2024 and he will be hoping to have now put behind him a long-term “minor injury.”

The Liverpool No. 8 began his Anfield career in fine form, catching the eye with his powerful shooting and relentless energy to get up and down the pitch.

In the second half of the season, however, his performances declined significantly, in part due to him “struggling with a minor injury for a long time,” according to the Hungary Football Federation’s president, Sandor Csanyi.

We know that Szoboszlai suffered a hamstring injury on New Year’s Day and received another setback in late January, meaning he made just seven Premier League starts in 2024.

Even when he did return to the team, Szoboszlai wasn’t at his best.

Reflecting on his Szoboszlai’s European Championships, in which Hungary were knocked at the group stage, Csanyi told Nemzeti Sport: “He was not in top form at the European Championship.

“This is also a consequence of the fact that he was not at 100 percent since his injury in the winter and in the tournament, he had been struggling with a minor injury for a long time.”

In general, though, the Hungarian football president was complimentary of Szoboszlai, adding: “Of course, he can’t be proud of being in the ‘team of disappointments’ either, and it makes me sick to see it too.

“However, we, together with all the fans of the national team, must encourage and help him in this situation. Dominik Szoboszlai is only 23 years old, he was the youngest team captain in the European Championships.

“His will and attitude were exemplary, he tried to act as a leader on the field. There is no doubt that he is the biggest star of the current national team, but due to his age alone, he cannot be expected to always perform in the form of his life.”

Szoboszlai had three weeks of holiday before returning to the AXA Training Centre to begin pre-season under Arne Slot, and there appears to be no new injury problems returning with him.

While the 23-year-old does have time on his side, as a player signed for £60 million, the pressure is on Szoboszlai to perform for Liverpool.