You survived the wait between games and now a Merseyside derby is your reward, with Liverpool hosting Everton as they look to edge ever closer to the Premier League title.

Liverpool vs. Everton

Premier League (30) | Anfield

April 2, 2025 | 8pm (BST)

The Reds did not sign off before the international break in the best fashion, bowing out of the Champions League and missing out on a trophy, but all is not lost.

A huge prize is still there for the taking and Liverpool know what they need to make it a reality, and a win against David Moyes’ Everton would take us one step closer.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the 246th Merseyside derby.

1. Bradley back in training, decision needed

Conor Bradley has returned to training after six games out with a reoccurring hamstring injury, leaving Arne Slot with what he described as a “smart decision” to make.

“He’s only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that,” Slot said as he discussed the potential of a start at Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will use Bradley against Everton but it is a huge positive to at least have him back in contention.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson are OK but need to pass the final round of tests after training on Tuesday to guarantee their place – they are both expected to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold remains unavailable with an ankle injury.

2. 16 points needed to be crowned champions

With nine games remaining, Liverpool know they need 16 points from an available 27 to clinch the Premier League title – crazy to think, right?

Slot’s side play after Arsenal in the next four matchdays and any dropped points will reduce the points target, but the Reds still have to do their job.

With a 12-point lead, there is room for error but we would prefer it if Liverpool didn’t show off their flair for the dramatics this time around.

A win against Everton would be hugely significant.

3. Everton sweating on left-back’s fitness

Everton recently welcomed Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil back to training after injury, but neither are expected to be ready for the derby.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains sidelined to leave Carlos Alcaraz, Jesper Lindstrom, Jack Harrison, Beto and Armando Broja to compete for forward positions.

Vitalii Mykolenko picked up an injury during the international break but Moyes is “hopeful” the left-back will be fit to feature, if not 39-year-old Ashley Young would be tasked with stopping Mo Salah.

Likely Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Gueye, Garner; Harrison, Doucoure, Alcaraz; Beto

4. Who will start for Liverpool?

There are two clear dilemmas for Slot when it comes to naming his starting lineup, with the rest all but picking itself.

First, is to decide if Bradley is fit enough to start but perhaps he may think an intense derby is not the ideal fixture to return and thus Jarell Quansah continues at right-back.

The other question is who starts as the No. 9. Liverpool are not short on options but with Cody Gakpo to add height and power on the left, Luis Diaz would be a suitable choice up top.

Predicted LFC XI: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

5. Arne Slot: ‘We can trust Federico Chiesa’

Speaking on the eve of the match, Slot was asked to discuss Federico Chiesa‘s role in the side from now and the end of the season, he said:

“It wasn’t only that I didn’t see a lot of him during training sessions because we had so many games, it was also because he was more than he wanted – more than we wanted – injured. “But it was good to see that he impacted the game when he came in [against Newcastle]. “He’s in competition with Salah and I don’t think you can deny that Mo has had quite a good season! “So that makes it sometimes tough for him, but we know we can trust him the moment we need him. “Not only him, it’s also all the other ones that maybe haven’t played as much as Mo and Virgil, but we can trust them every time we need them.”

6. A 39-year-old at left-back?

With kick-off looming, we spoke to Blues fan and writer Sam Whyte to get his thoughts on the big battles at Anfield, and that could see Young go toe-to-toe with Salah if Mykolenko cannot prove his fitness:

“It looks like we’re going to have 39-year-old Ashley Young at left-back. For that reason, Liverpool’s right-hand side might be one to watch,” Sam said of the key battle.

His score prediction was a little more strained, saying: “Ummm… I just hope both teams have fun!”

7. Mo Salah is inevitable at Anfield

Liverpool have played 14 Premier League games at Anfield this season and Salah has scored or assisted in 13, including in each of the last 12!

We’ll happily take another, Mo.

Only Alan Shearer has a longer streak in the Premier League, which he managed twice – 13 games in 1995/96 and 15 in 1996/97.

And did you know, Liverpool have won 18 of the 19 league games this campaign when scoring the first goal – the only exception was the recent trip to Aston Villa.

8. The last evening match in midweek this season

With Liverpool out of every other competition, their schedule has become a lot more straightforward from now until the end of the season.

Everton‘s visit is the last time the Reds will play on an evening during the week for the remainder of the campaign, as the last eight games will all be played on a weekend.

Fulham (A), West Ham, Leicester (A), Tottenham, Chelsea (A), Arsenal, Brighton (A) and Crystal Palace are all that remain after the derby.

Slot will have more training time than he’s ever had at the club!

9. Paul Tierney on VAR duty

Paul Tierney is responsible for VAR on Wednesday night, with Adam Nunn acting as his assistant at Stockley Park – they, as well as us, will be hoping it’s a quiet evening.

As for who is overseeing the action on the pitch at Anfield, that responsibility falls to Sam Barrott – this will be his fifth game overseeing Liverpool.

He presided over the defeat at Plymouth in the FA Cup and the victories at Southampton (3-2) and Tottenham (6-3) this season – he averaged 5.3 yellow cards across the three games.

Lee Betts and Timothy Wood are his assistants, with Darren Bond acting as the fourth official.

We’re all hoping their performance is nothing like what we saw at Goodison. Sam, all we ask is you keep an eye on Everton‘s Olympic diving performances!

We have waited for what feels like an eternity. Three points, please.