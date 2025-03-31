With revenge in the air, Liverpool can go one step closer to winning the Premier League title with a victory over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

After a 17-day break, Arne Slot‘s side return to action on Wednesday evening.

It’s a huge game at Anfield, as Liverpool look to get one over on Everton, avenging that dramatic late 2-2 draw at Goodison Park in February.

With kick-off drawing closer, we spoke to Blues fan and writer Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) to get her thoughts on life under David Moyes, past Merseyside derby memories and Wednesday’s game.

How would you assess Everton’s season overall?

The stability under David Moyes has been a soothing balm after the Sean Dyche era.

When we last spoke, it was all about staying up, and now we’ve got a little bit of space to assess how the future might look.

Is Moyes the right man moving forward into the future?

Yes, I think so.

Moyes seems to be able to tease out talent in players who maybe don’t have the greatest raw ability.

I think that’s a tremendous skill to have as a manager.

Who have been Everton’s three best players?

Iliman Ndiaye, who has been injured recently, has sparkled in his appearances since arriving from Marseille.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford has impressed, as ever. The introduction of Jake O’Brien has been very positive, too.

I think it would be unfair to dig anyone out for struggling at the moment because it feels like everyone’s on the edge of their game at least.

How are you feeling about the new stadium?

So excited. Just strolling past it gives me butterflies.

Sad as it will be to leave Goodison Park, it is exactly what we’ve needed for a long time. The vibes are all good.

How do you assess Liverpool’s season overall? Is the title done?

Yeah, it was done when we last spoke, in my opinion.

Liverpool have been the one consistent side in a Premier League full of teams blowing hot and cold, which is impressive under a new manager.

What are your favourite and worst Anfield memories?

This has just reminded me of the late Divock Origi goal in 2018 – oh God, oh no!

While perhaps not my favourite of all time, I was just thinking about how tragic it is we lost Kevin Campbell so young. So, I will go for his winner in 1999.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, where are the key battles?

It looks like we’re going to have 39-year-old Ashley Young at left-back. For that reason, Liverpool’s right-hand side might be one to watch.

Finally, what’s your prediction?

Ummm… I just hope both teams have fun!