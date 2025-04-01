Liverpool have been boosted by a Conor Bradley injury update before Everton, on a day that also saw Arne Slot quizzed about Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Bradley hasn’t featured for Liverpool since the 2-2 draw away to Aston Villa on February 19, having picked up a hamstring injury.

But speaking in his pre-Everton press conference, Slot confirmed that the right-back is back in training, remaining coy about him starting at home to the Blues on Wednesday.

“Conor is training with us again, but we have to make a decision on whether he is playing, and if playing means coming in or starting,” Slot said.

“That’s something I will keep to myself. He’s only had a few sessions after being out quite long with a repetitive injury, so we have to make a smart decision with that.”

Meanwhile, Slot said that Alisson and Ryan Gravenberch both trained on Tuesday, too, but “one last check has to be made” with the former after he suffered a suspected concussion with Brazil.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Slot also deflected a question about Alexander-Arnold’s future, saying focus is solely on his Liverpool team. The boss is handling it all impressively

The Reds have again been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, who is also capable of playing at left-back. He could be an ideal option!

Slot says he “trusts” Federico Chiesa, but there are no guarantees about him featuring more often. Does he deserve a start at Anfield tomorrow night?

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool wonderkid Kieran Morrison is attracting transfer interest from clubs in England and Germany. He is a huge talent!

Alisson has won Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for March. He deserves it for that PSG performance alone!

Liverpool’s next pre-season friendly this summer has been revealed, as their tour of Asia takes shape

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has assessed Liverpool’s lineup options against Everton, with Bradley unlikely to play but Luis Diaz starting after a productive international break:

“With this his second hamstring issue in three months, it is understandable if Liverpool err on the side of caution and continue to rely on Jarell Quansah at right-back with Bradley to be introduced off the bench for what will be a physical contest. “The only other conundrum is who plays as the No. 9, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez? None are in red-hot form but the No. 7’s two goals for Colombia is enough reason to start.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City striker Erling Haaland is set to miss “five to seven weeks” with an ankle injury, according to Pep Guardiola. Is a top-five finish under threat?

Wolves midfielder and rumoured Liverpool target Joao Gomes has signed a new five-year deal at Molineux. He’ll cost a fortune if anyone wants him soon!

The Premier League will reportedly introduce semi-automated offside technology on Saturday, April 12 (Miguel Delaney, Independent)

Man United head coach Ruben Amorim has told Bruno Fernandes he will not allow him to leave this summer. It would be nice to see the back of him!

There’s Premier League action this evening, including Arsenal‘s clash with Fulham at the Emirates (7.45pm BST). Come on you Cottagers!

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1981, Liverpool won the League Cup for the first time in their history.

The Reds got the better of West Ham 2-1 in the replay at Villa Park, following a 1-1 draw at Wembley first time around.

Having fallen behind to an early Paul Goddard strike, goals from Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen secured the cup for Bob Paisley‘s side.

It was the first of four League Cup triumphs in a row for Liverpool – no team has won the competition more times (10) in the history of English football.