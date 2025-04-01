Liverpool’s next pre-season friendly revealed as part of Asia tour

Liverpool will tour Asia as part of pre-season with stops in Hong Kong and Japan, with native reports claiming another friendly has already been agreed.

Monday saw Liverpool confirm their plans for the summer’s preparations with stops in Hong Kong and Japan as part of a tour of the Far East in July.

That included the announcement of a friendly against AC Milan at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong on July 26, with the club yet to reveal any details around the Japan leg.

However, Japanese newspaper Sports Nippon reports that Liverpool will play Yokohama F. Marinos on July 30, likely at their Nissan Stadium.

It would mean a trip to Wataru Endo‘s hometown, facing a side now managed by Gareth Southgate’s former England assistant, Steve Holland.

Liverpool could look to add another friendly to their fixture list in Asia, though the Community Shield will take place at Wembley on August 9, likely prompting a return to the UK for the start of that week.

Yokohama is the second-largest city in Japan, but Holland’s team are currently 16th in the 20-team J1 League after taking only six points from their first six games.

Holland, who long held the position of assistant manager at Chelsea prior to his appointment with England, succeeded former Liverpool midfielder Harry Kewell in the dugout in December.

The most notable player in his squad is former Arsenal winger Ryo Miyaichi, who returned to Japan in 2021 after 11 years playing in Europe.

Liverpool last visited Asia in 2023 when they played in Singapore, and were previously in Hong Kong in 2017.

However, it will be the club’s first pre-season visit to Japan – they did, though, play in Yokohama and Tokyo in the Club World Cup in 2005 and 1981.

The Reds have never faced Japanese opposition, with this reported clash with Yokohama F. Marinos likely to draw a significant crowd to the 72,327-capacity Nissan Stadium.