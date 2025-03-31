Liverpool FC will head back to Asia for this year’s pre-season tour, kicking off by playing AC Milan in Hong Kong, China, followed by a first ever summer visit to Japan.

The Reds’ clash with the Italian giants will be the first football match played in the newly opened Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Saturday 26 July, where they will play for The Standard Chartered Trophy.

The full details of the Japan leg of the tour will be announced in due course.

The club was last in the region in 2023, playing in Singapore, and visited Hong Kong previously in 2017.

Ben Latty, Liverpool Football Club’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re extremely excited to be returning to Asia for this summer’s pre-season tour and we’re very grateful to our principal partner, Standard Chartered, for their support in sponsoring the Standard Chartered Trophy against AC Milan, 20 years on from that magical night in Istanbul.

“And it’s a great honour for us to enjoy the award-winning and first-rate hospitality of Japan Airlines, our official airline partner, to fly us in comfort and ensure our pre-season tour starts and ends in the best way possible.

“We look forward to bringing our hundreds of millions of fans in Asia closer to the club they love.”

Sales details will follow in due course, but supporters can register their interest in the pre-season tour from today here. Relevant parties will also be contacted directly by the club.

Mary Huen, CEO of Standard Chartered Hong Kong, said: “As the main club partner of Liverpool Football Club and the main sponsor of The Standard Chartered Trophy – Hong Kong, we are thrilled to bring the Reds back to Asia this July.

“At Standard Chartered, partnerships are in our DNA. We are therefore delighted to present this event with our long-term partner Liverpool FC – one of the world’s most successful football clubs – in our Bank’s hugely important market, Hong Kong. This will offer local fans of the Reds, including our clients and colleagues, the extraordinary experience of watching the game in person.

“We look forward to seeing a full Kai Tak Stadium cheering on Arne Slot and the team.”

While in Asia the club will also take part in a number of key local community projects and cultural activities, as well as a number of fan events with some LFC legends.

Junko Sakihara, Deputy Senior Vice President Customer Experience, at Japan Airlines, added: “Japan Airlines is pleased to be the Official Airline Partner of Liverpool FC’s 2025 International Pre-Season Tour to Asia this summer, which aligns with our own global ambitions to provide unique experiences for our customers and the diverse and global LFC fanbase.

“We look forward to carrying the LFC players and staff on their journey and providing our award-winning hospitality and service so that they can arrive at each destination rested and ready for play.”