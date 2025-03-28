Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are both said to be “desperate” to stay at Liverpool and extend their contracts beyond the summer.

That is according to the reliable Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, who writes of the duo’s desire to remain at the club but that “there has been no breakthrough [in talks].”

Reddy, who has close connections at Anfield, adds that contract offers to the two players will not be affected by events surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s likely departure, with some reports suggesting that the freeing up of wages would allow for larger offers to Van Dijk and Salah.

However, on a more positive note, Reddy adds that “the optimism is still strong that the pair will remain.”

Both Salah and Van Dijk have, unlike Alexander-Arnold, spoken openly about their desire to remain at Liverpool beyond their contracts expiring in the summer, with nine games of the season remaining.

The most recent comments from Van Dijk, when he insisted that he himself had “no idea” on his future were most concerning and had offered a change in tone from the Dutchman.

Salah, too, has recently said similarly that there has been no breakthrough in contract talks.

Salah: My main motivation is to win the Premier League

Speaking last month, Salah outlined his determination to deliver a second league title, with his motivation being that it can be celebrated properly with supporters, unlike five years ago.

“That’s why I’m really desperate to win the Premier League with the club now and have the same day as this one [previous parades].

“It’s going to be unforgettable, because I know how much it means to win the Premier League.

“The biggest motivation is to win the Premier League.

“Not even the Champions League, I always chose the Champions League, for seven years I always said Champions League. This is the first year I say the Premier League!

“I just want to win the Premier League with the city and with the fans and just to experience that day, going on the parade in the city.

“It’s going to be incredible.”

Van Dijk: I love Liverpool

Van Dijk, who would become the first Dutchman to captain a team to the Premier League title, has made his intentions clear, saying:

“I am fully committed to Liverpool Football Club at the moment and there is no doubt about that.

“I love the fans, the fans love me, and I’ll keep working. I feel in one of the best shapes I’ve been in my career and you’ve been seeing that.

“I enjoy playing, I enjoy leading the boys out, I enjoy being there for each and every one. I feel that responsibility even more than ever, maybe because I’m getting older slowly. I feel fine. We’ll see what happens in the future.”