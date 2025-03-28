Harvey Elliott has been bullish about his desire to remain at Liverpool, but it is said that the club would be prepared to accept a “good offer” should they receive one this summer.

It has been a frustrating season for Elliott, first with injury and then with his attempts to force his way into Arne Slot‘s plans – which has returned just 587 minutes so far.

After featuring in every matchday squad last season and accumulating 2,776 minutes, it has been a stark change in pace for the 21-year-old.

In January, he was linked to Brighton and Borussia Dortmund but made it clear that “Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team. I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.”

His stance will be unlikely to change in the summer, however Sky Sports‘ Melissa Reddy, who has close contacts at Liverpool, states “a good offer would be accepted this summer.”

* Note (above): Elliott spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Blackburn

It is important to note the context in which Reddy intended, with it discussed amid Liverpool’s stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold looking likely to pursue a move to Real Madrid.

Reddy notes that “the club know it would be hypocritical, for example, to be annoyed by Alexander-Arnold leaving for Madrid when a good offer would be accepted this summer for Harvey Elliott.”

You cannot see either the club or Elliott pushing for a transfer at the end of the season, but the notable mention does signal to others that the Reds are at least open to offers.

The club signed Elliott from Fulham in 2019 for a deal worth up to £4.3 million, and he has become an important squad member, though Slot has been far less reliant – which has been met with mixed reviews.

Liverpool find themselves in an interesting predicament this summer. They are on the cusp of winning the Premier League title, all the while having several players under transfer speculation and three without a deal beyond this season.

There can be a thing of too much upheaval and with Elliott also acting as a valuable homegrown player, you sense only an offer too good to turn down will catch Liverpool’s attention.