Mohamed Salah is “desperate” to win the Premier League and, like many of his teammates, his experience of winning it five years ago has motivated that.

Salah is one of six players in the current squad who were involved in Liverpool’s title-winning campaign in 2019/20, when the trophy was lifted in an almost-empty stadium.

With lockdown measures preventing a celebration with fans it was a strange occasion, despite the significance of the Reds winning their first-ever Premier League title.

And that is not lost on those players who are still in the squad – including Salah, who told Optus Sport that the importance of enjoying a title win with the fans is why he is “desperate” to secure the trophy this time out.

“It was incredible day, to be fair,” he said, reacting to a photo of Liverpool’s Champions League parade in 2019.

“That’s why I’m really desperate to win the Premier League with the club now and have the same day as this one.

“It’s going to be unforgettable, because I know how much it means to win the Premier League.”

Asked what is fuelling him this season, which is shaping up to be his best ever, Salah replied: “The biggest motivation is to win the Premier League.

“Not even the Champions League, I always chose the Champions League, for seven years I always said Champions League. This is the first year I say the Premier League!

“I just want to win the Premier League with the city and with the fans and just to experience that day, going on the parade in the city.

“It’s going to be incredible.”

There could be a sense of finality to Salah’s desire to win the Premier League in a campaign that still stands to be his last with the club.

But with the expectation remaining that the No. 11 will eventually sign a new contract, instead the focus should be on his commitment to Liverpool beyond the club, with a clear affinity with the city and the fans.

Salah has already improved on his output in the Reds’ title-winning season of 2019/20, when he scored 22 goals and laid on eight assists in 38 Premier League games.

So far this term the Egyptian has scored 25 and assisted 17 in 28 league appearances, with 10 more still to play.