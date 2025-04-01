Liverpool have again been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie, with the 23-year-old also capable of playing as a left-back.

Hincapie has been touted with a move to Merseyside on a number of occasions, including a claim from the player’s representative that talks had taken place in 2023.

At the time, according to agent Manuel Sierra, Liverpool’s need to strengthen the midfield with the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo shelved any interest.

But with a new centre-back likely to be a priority in the transfer window coming up, Sky Germany have reported on further interest from Anfield.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are claimed to be considering a move for Hincapie, with Leverkusen already working to sign his replacement in FC Lugano’s Albian Hajdari.

Leverkusen are expected to lose both Hincapie and Jonathan Tah in the summer, with it not unlikely that the Ecuadorian is on the radar at Liverpool.

Though most often used as a left-sided centre-back in Xabi Alonso’s 3-4-3 system, Hincapie has also been deployed as a left-back in a four-man defence.

His versatility would certainly suit Arne Slot, particularly given the changes in the offing within Liverpool’s defence.

Liverpool are targeting a new left-back, with Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez and Ajax’s Jorrel Hato among their options, but signing a player able to play both centre-back and left-back would be a bonus.

That is magnified by reports of Newcastle‘s interest in Jarell Quansah along with their bids for Joe Gomez last summer, while Virgil van Dijk is yet to agree a new deal and Ibrahima Konate will enter his final 12 months in July.

Hincapie is an aggressive defender with outstanding ability on the ball, able to both defend on the front foot and create chances from the left flank.

A price tag of around €50 million (£41.8m) was quoted a year-and-a-half ago, but the player has since signed a new contract with Leverkusen, tying him to the Bundesliga side for a further two years to 2029.

That could strengthen Leverkusen’s hand in any negotiations, with there no claims of a release clause negotiated into that extension.