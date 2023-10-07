Liverpool are said to be in ‘talks’ over a potential January move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, according to the player’s agent.

The Reds were linked with a number of defenders throughout the summer – including the likes of Levi Colwill and Micky van de Ven – but decided against making a signing in that area of the pitch in favour of bringing in four new midfielders.

It was reported in August that Liverpool were keeping tabs on Hincapie, with a left-sided centre-back among the priorities in the transfer market.

Now, it appears that the interest remains, at least as far as the player’s agent is concerned.

Manuel Sierra, the man who represents the 21-year-old, has claimed that the Reds are among the clubs “talking” about a potential deal and suggested that the price tag will be set in stone.

“Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapie], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield,” Sierra told the Futbol sin Cassette YouTube channel, via BolaVIP.

“For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50 million (£43m).”

The Reds conducted a significant overhaul of their midfield area ahead of the 2023/24 season and were said to be in the market for a new centre-back, but none of the reported targets came to fruition.

Many fans felt the squad were thin when it came to defensive options at the end of the summer, but the impressive starts made by Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah suggest that there is more depth than some previously thought.

If Hincapie’s agent is to be believed, there is likely to be stiff competition for the defender’s signature in January and ex-Red Xabi Alonso’s side won’t be willing to allow him to leave on the cheap.

It was an expensive summer of change at Anfield, but the fast start Liverpool have made in the Premier League suggests that the side could be capable of fighting on all fronts this season.

Whether they will be bolstered by the addition of Hincapie, or any other defenders, remains to be seen, but Sierra’s comments imply that the Reds are still monitoring the centre-back’s situation.