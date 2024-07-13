Liverpool are not slowing down with their job advertisements this summer, with a key position in the research department now opening up for applicants.

The decision-makers at the club have been kept busy this summer, with a host of vacancies to fill across various departments.

That has included a new strength and conditioning coach, another first-team physio and an off-field role as performance insights lead, while a specialist set-piece coach is still being sought after.

And now, Liverpool have advertised the role of ‘Lead Data Scientist’, a position in the high-profile research department.

It is a title previously held by William Spearman, who is now director of research at the club and assisted in the search for Jurgen Klopp‘s replacement, with Arne Slot scoring highly on internal data tests.

The focus will “be on expanding our understanding of football through innovative modelling and analysis of football data,” and will operate across all teams at every level.

It is an important position in the department and duties include providing “insights related to match analysis, player performance, youth development, and talent identification.”

Liverpool’s data-driven approach has been well-documented and acclaimed, from tactical analysis and game preparation to transfers and, most recently, the search for a new manager.

It is all-encompassing, and the department is led by Spearman, who stepped into the role following Ian Graham’s departure in 2023. He is a Harvard graduate and has been with Liverpool since 2018.

The requirements for the job speak volumes about the candidate the club are seeking, with a master’s or PhD in mathematics, physics, statistics, or another STEM subject a necessary qualification.

It is evidently a position not made for everybody, only the most talented in this field.