Liverpool’s pre-season schedule currently includes four high-profile friendlies in the UK and USA, but Arne Slot‘s side are expected to play more this month.

The Reds returned for their first pre-season under Slot last Friday, with players reporting to the AXA Training Centre at various dates over the coming weeks.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are the latest to rejoin the squad, arriving back on Merseyside for initial tests on Wednesday.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabio Carvalho and Jarell Quansah are well underway when it comes to training, with their workload likely to increase as ball work continues.

It was believed that was all building up to the first friendly of pre-season – against Real Betis in the United States on July 27.

But the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst reports that Liverpool are likely to play a number of behind-closed-doors games at the AXA before heading to the US.

Gorst speculates that there could be “a couple” of friendlies hosted at the club’s Kirkby base, with it possible that these are against local sides.

During the previous regime under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds often took in warmup friendlies against the likes of Tranmere, Wigan and Blackburn, giving a hint at possible opposition.

Much will depend on the schedules of those nearby, but it seems likely that Liverpool will add to their warmup fixtures as Slot works with his squad for the first time.

The likelihood is that these games are not broadcast for supporters, such is their nature as behind-closed-doors, though details of those involved should be reported.

A 30-man squad worked outside at the AXA on Sunday, including Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Sepp van den Berg, Ben Doak, Jayden Danns, Tyler Morton, James McConnell and Nat Phillips.

While Liverpool are still without the players called up for the Euros and Copa America, Slot will be able to field a cohesive lineup for any friendlies before flying to the US.