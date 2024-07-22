Liverpool Women are aiming to build on their fourth-placed finish in the Women’s Super League, and their new season will see them kick off against Leicester at home.

Matt Beard’s side exceeded all expectations last season to finish fourth, nearly doubling their points tally from the previous campaign.

In only their second season back in the top flight, only Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal finished above them – and now the Reds will be out to take it up another notch.

With the full fixture list for 2024/25 now released, we know Leicester awaits on the opening day of the season, on the weekend of September 22.

The clash with the Foxes is the first home game of the season, and looking ahead, the final game in May will be played against reigning champions Chelsea on the road.

There is plenty of anticipation and excitement for what this next year has in store for the team, who have a new home at St Helens Stadium after bidding farewell to Prenton Park.

Beard’s side have made one new signing to date, securing the signature of Canada international Olivia Smith for a club record fee, which is in the region of £210,000.

Here are Liverpool FC Women’s fixtures for 2024/25…

Liverpool Women’s 2024/25 WSL fixture list

September

Leicester – 22 (H)

West Ham – 29 (A)

October

Tottenham – 6 (A)

Man City – 13 (H)

Crystal Palace (H)

November

Aston Villa – 3 (A)

Chelsea – 10 (H)

Everton – 17 (A)

December

Man United – 8 (A)

Arsenal -15 (H)

January

Brighton – 19 (H)

Leicester – 26 (A)

February

West Ham – 2 (H)

Man City – 16 (A)

March

Crystal Palace – 2 (A)

Man United – 16 (H)

Arsenal – 23 (A)

Aston Villa – 30 (H)

April

Brighton – 20 (A)

Tottenham – 27 (H)

May

Everton – 4 (H)

Chelsea – 11 (A)