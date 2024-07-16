Liverpool could have identified their next centre-back target, with the club claimed to have “expressed interest” in RB Leipzig’s versatile Mohamed Simakan.

The Reds are known to be seeking a new addition at centre-back this summer, though their pursuit has not been straightforward so far.

With The Athletic reporting that Liverpool have “backed off” over a deal for Lille’s Leny Yoro, it appears likely that they will chase alternative targets.

We hear from England and Spain that @LFC and @Atleti have expressed interest in Mo Simakan (24/??). No concrete negotiations, no offers – but there is interest. Possible sale price: €40m-€45m. Simakan can imagine a transfer but is also not unhappy in Leipzig.

It is timely, then, that Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze reports that both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid have “expressed interest” in Leipzig’s Simakan.

Simakan, a 24-year-old Frenchman, has played for Leipzig for the past three years, making 120 appearances for the Bundesliga club with seven goals and 13 assists.

Hinze – who was among those to break the news of Liverpool’s push to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from the same club last summer – explains there while there have been “no concrete negotiations” and “no offers,” the player “can imagine a transfer.”

Able to play centre-back, right-back and, at a push, defensive midfield, Simakan could be a logical target following the departure of another progressive right-sider in Joel Matip.



* Mohamed Simakan position history and stats, via Transfermarkt and FBref.

His price tag is mooted at between €40 million (£33.6m) and €45 million (£37.8m), though it is explained that he is “not unhappy” at Leipzig.

For their part, Leipzig are planning for the season with Simakan as part of their squad, after he made 42 appearances in the previous campaign – 26 at centre-back, 16 at right-back.

But the suggestion is that he would be available for the right price, and a move to Liverpool seems feasible for a number of reasons.

Why Simakan could fit in at Liverpool

Firstly, there is a clear vacancy in Arne Slot‘s squad, even though it had been expected that a left-sided centre-back would be targeted.

There are positive relations between Liverpool and Leipzig, and talks are already taking place this summer over a possible deal to send Tyler Morton to the Red Bull Arena.

And Simakan’s versatility would lend himself to a flexible system that could see Slot retain Trent Alexander-Arnold in the role of inverted right-back.

The France youth international’s ability to play between positions could lend itself to a nominal back three setup when Alexander-Arnold shifts into midfield.

Given his compatriot Ibrahima Konate‘s struggle for fitness and Jarell Quansah‘s expected future as a left centre-back, Simakan could join as valuable competition on the right side.

Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi, Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho are other reported targets.