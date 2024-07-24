Luis Diaz has returned to Colombia following heartbreak with the national team in the final of Copa America, and is back scoring in a Liverpool shirt.

The summer brought a standout run to the Copa America final for Colombia, with Diaz starting every game and scoring against Costa Rica and Panama.

It ended in defeat, though, as Alexis Mac Allister‘s Argentina sealed victory in extra time, with Lautaro Martinez’s goal enough to clinch a 1-0 win and the trophy.

After the tournament, Diaz was granted a three-week break – as with all of Liverpool’s internationals – and he has used that time to return to Colombia.

That included a trip to the town of Amalfi with international team-mate Daniel Munoz, where they were given a hero’s welcome.

Gracias a los futbolistas Daniel Muñoz y Luis Diaz y por supuesto a la Corporación Los Felinos porque se suman al Instituto de Deporte, Recreación y Actividad física del municipio de @alcaldiaamalfi para promover la formación en fútbol y la práctica deportiva del territorio?? pic.twitter.com/qjExKkFTmc — Indeportes Antioquia (@IndeportesAnt) July 22, 2024

The pair then took part in an exhibition match at the Gonzalo Trujillo Vasquez Sports Complex, with Diaz wearing a knock-off Liverpool shirt as he took part in the clash with local side Felinos FC.

According to El Colombiano, the Liverpool winger scored a hat-trick as his side won 6-4, with local boy Munoz also netting for the winning side.

“Kids, fight for your dreams,” Diaz told the crowd of around 10,000 who gathered to greet the Colombia players.

“Daniel and I are an example that with work and discipline these can be achieved. What Munoz does should fill you with pride.”

Diaz was asked about his future at Anfield by the local press but politely declined to answer, insisting that the media would know when he makes a decision whether or not to stay.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, and while Liverpool sources have stressed they are not looking to sell, a price tag has effectively been set.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has previously reported that offers in the region of £50 million “could make Liverpool reconsider,” while a valuation of £75 million has been claimed elsewhere.

For his part, Diaz will be planning to return to Merseyside next month, with the winger expected to link up with his team-mates at the AXA Training Centre around August 5.