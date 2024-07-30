Mikel Arteta has revealed he has “heard very good things from players” when it comes to Arne Slot, explaining that he “really likes” Liverpool’s new head coach.

Arteta will be the first Premier League manager to face Slot’s Liverpool, with Arsenal the opponents in Wednesday night’s friendly in Philadelphia.

It will provide a welcome test as we begin a new era for the Reds, as the Gunners are expected to be among their closest rivals again this season.

Speaking ahead of the clash at the Lincoln Financial Field, Arteta made a point to praise Slot and his style of play.

“Another great test, moving to a different city, jet lag, different stadium, different weather conditions, all great,” he told reporters.

“And obviously a team, again, with a new manager that I really like, especially the way he plays. That is going to be very tough, so a really good test for us again.”

Asked about Slot specifically, Arteta continued: “I don’t know him personally, but I watched his past team.

“First of all, I like the person a lot, the way he comes across. I heard very good things from players, who are probably the best ones to ask as well.

“And really impressive as well, the way he sets up his teams, and the clarity and quality that the team shows.

“It’s going to be really good game.”

It is unclear who Arteta will have spoken to regarding Slot, though Quinten Timber – twin brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber – was one of his most important players at Feyenoord.

The Dutchman’s first impression as head coach at Liverpool has clearly reflected on his peers, with fans similarly taken by his character off the pitch and the football seen on it.

Like Liverpool, Arsenal have enjoyed a winning start to pre-season, beating Bournemouth on penalties after a 1-1 draw and then Man United 2-1 in their previous two friendlies in the United States.

Clearly facing the Reds is seen as their biggest test yet, and both coaches will be hoping to see a step up in quality on the pitch on Wednesday.