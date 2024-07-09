Trent Alexander-Arnold has dismissed suggestions of “negative vibes” around Gareth Southgate’s management of England, as they prepare for a semi-final.

Alexander-Arnold began the Euros as a starter in Southgate’s midfield, but was soon demoted and has returned to his role as a substitute right-back.

That saw him brought off the bench late on in Saturday’s quarter-final against Switzerland, stepping up to convert the fifth penalty to win the shootout 5-3.

A player of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre would likely start under the majority of managers – for any club and any country – and his treatment is one of a number of decisions Southgate has been criticised for.

But speaking ahead of the semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday, the Liverpool vice-captain insisted there were no issues.

“The message from the start of the tournament was that all 26 players are going to be needed,” he told the Press Association.

“As a player, all 26 of us want to play as many minutes as we can. Obviously that isn’t possible, so the manager has to pick a team and we all respect his decisions.

“I think for me it’s all part and parcel of football. The game takes you on a journey.

“Of course I would have liked to keep my position in the team and be starting every game, but the manager has made decisions and I respect his decisions.

“And they have worked – we are still in the competition.

“We are looking forward to a semi-final. No matter what, the team always comes first and you have to buy into that to give the team the best chance possible and be ready for your moment whenever that comes.

“There’s no negative vibes or energy around any of the decisions that get made, you’ve got to be ready for the moment when it comes and I think the other day I epitomised that more than anything.”

Even when switching to a 3-4-2-1 system against Switzerland, with Kyle Walker dropping into centre-back and a position opening up at right wing-back, Southgate overlooked Alexander-Arnold.

It saw Kieran Trippier shift over from the left flank to take up the vacant spot on the right, with Bukayo Saka also switching wings as Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham operated as dual No. 10s.

Given the 120 minutes that unfolded on Saturday were as difficult to watch as the rest of England’s games at the tournament so far, the scrutiny will continue.

But regardless of outside perceptions, Alexander-Arnold clearly remains happy to contribute as the Three Lions bid to reach back-to-back finals at the Euros.