Tyler Morton showed his “serious talent” on loan at Hull last season, but as with any young player, there is still room to improve if he is to take the next step.

It was another successful season out on loan for Morton, who now returns to Merseyside to leave Arne Slot no choice but to take a serious look at his first-team prospects.

After a spell at Blackburn, where he showed glimpses of his talent, he kicked on significantly at Hull in the 2023/24 season.

Across the campaign, he appeared 41 times under manager Liam Rosenior, playing a key role in the Tigers’ push for the play-offs that ultimately came up just short as they finished three points behind sixth-placed Norwich.

On an individual level, though, it was a good season for Morton, who also featured for England U21s on three occasions.

Here, journalist Barry Cooper (@bazdjcooper) from the Hull Daily Mail discusses Morton’s performances in the 2023/24 season and his prospects at Anfield.

It’s been a while since fans have seen Morton play for Liverpool – how would you describe him as a player?

Tyler likes to get on the ball, take it off the centre-backs and drive through the midfield, and break the lines. He’s energetic and generally uses the ball well.

He does, however, still have a tendency to be a bit naive in dangerous areas around his own box with some of the flicks he tries and can get caught in possession.

What were his strengths and weaknesses in midfield for Hull?

All the above really and he wasn’t afraid to take a shot from distance. He formed a really good partnership in the middle of the park with AFCON winner Jean Michael Seri and became a regular feature under Rosenior.

He’s a young lad, still learning his trade and naturally will make mistakes, but it comes from a good place.

Do any particular performances stand out?

His display in the 3-0 win over Cardiff early in the season was probably the stand-out performance.

While his terrific late strike late in the defeat to Norwich showed his ability to find the back of the net, an area of his game he’ll probably want to improve.

Anything else you can tell us from covering Morton’s season at the MKM?

I liked him, and always found him an energetic performer and one with some serious talent.

I felt particularly sorry for him when he was wrongly sent off by Darren Bond at Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day in the first half, a game Hull went on to lose against their Yorkshire rivals.

Do you think he is capable of playing for Liverpool’s first team?

At this stage, I’d have to say no.

Morton is a very good player, a real talent and at the age of 21, has a really good career in front of him.

Do I see him stepping up and playing in a Champions League-standard team at this juncture in his career?

No, but that’s not to say in a year or two, he couldn’t play at that level if he keeps playing games. His determination and work ethic is there for everyone to see.

He’s had two very good seasons in the Championship, and realistically for him, he either needs another one playing for a top-six team or go and be a part of a lower-end Premier League side.

Credit to him for coming away from the Anfield bubble and being prepared to learn his craft in the second tier, something not all players from academies are willing to do.

Thanks again to Barry Cooper for his insight on Morton’s time at Hull. You can follow Barry on X @bazdjcooper.