Liverpool closed out their US tour by debuting their new away kit in a pre-season victory over Man United, here’s how the evening in South Carolina unfolded.

For the final time, Liverpool took to the field in the United States and signed off with a 3-0 victory, with goals from Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas.

It was another show of what Arne Slot is implementing at the club, with patient build-up met with quick ball movement to progress the ball up the pitch to create chances on goal.

The squad was trimmed to just 22 players and all saw minutes at Williams-Brice Stadium, though Dominik Szoboszlai was not one of them as the Reds opted for caution over his fatigue.

He was in attendance, though, and watched from the sidelines with Alexis Mac Allister.

Before the match, Ibrahima Konate was sporting his now signature pair of sunglasses as he greeted fans before playing his first 45 minutes of pre-season action.

He showed off the new pre-match colourway that accompanies Liverpool’s new away kit – you sense the warm-up top will be a popular choice!

Despite a heavy rain shower and lightning pre-match, 77,559 were in attendance for Liverpool’s meeting with Man United, which saw Slot name a strong XI for the clash.

Ryan Gravenberch got his first minutes after returning from his summer break, joining the rest of the team by donning the new away kit for the very first time.

It may appear to be black but it is actually described as a ‘night forest’ green.

Liverpool’s new brains trust was front and centre in the dugout, fourth from the left is Aaron Briggs who has taken over the elite development role that Vitor Matos previously occupied.

After just 10 minutes, they watched as Fabio Carvalho opened the scoring with some nice footwork in the box, converting with his weaker left foot.

Not long later, Curtis Jones doubled the Reds’ lead after some brilliant build-up play by Mohamed Salah on the right wing. He was never going to miss from close range!

Konate and Caoimhin Kelleher were replaced at halftime by Sepp van den Berg and Vitezslav Jaros, respectively, and just moments after Curtis Jones was replaced, Liverpool had their third.

Salah and Conor Bradley brilliantly linked up and Kostas Tsimikas was able to tap the ball home – the move was another nod to the style Slot has instilled in his side already.

After another positive outing, Salah certainly looked to have enjoyed time with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister on the bench after being withdrawn after 65 minutes. Wonder what got them all laughing…

Slot conceded his side “gave away too many chances” to United inside the box, but the head coach assessed the tour overall as “very positive” for his side.

Liverpool did leave a positive impression after their three-stop tour of the US, and so did the new away kit. They always look better when you see them in action, and this one was no different.

After the storm passed in Columbia, South Carolina, there was quite the golden sky. What an image this is!

It was all smiles after the match, and with no new injury concerns, Liverpool were able to fly back to Merseyside with plenty of positives to take with them into the final weeks of pre-season.

Liverpool will welcome back their seven outstanding senior players on summer break on Tuesday before focus then moves to an Anfield doubler-header against La Liga’s Sevilla and Las Palmas next Sunday.

Only the first match will be played in front of a crowd, with the second to get underway at 5pm after the crowd has dissipated. The Reds will then have just six days until their league opener.