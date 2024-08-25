Arne Slot is hopeful Curtis Jones will be available for the trip to Man United next Sunday, insisting that the midfielder’s new fitness concern was “not a big injury.”

Jones was absent from the Reds’ first home game of the season after picking up a suspected groin injury in training.

It marked the first layoff of Slot’s reign as head coach, with Jarell Quansah recovering from a knock in midweek to take a place on the bench.

Asked after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford whether Jones would be able to rejoin the squad away to Man United next weekend, the Dutchman gave an update.

“It’s going to be close, so we have to wait and see,” he revealed in his post-match press conference.

“It’s always difficult to see how an injury evolves during the upcoming week.

“He’s not going to be out for a long time, but it’s going to be close for him to be there next week.

“But I’m quite sure he’s going to try everything to be ready for next week.”

Though Jones’ issue is believed to be with his groin, Slot was not open when asked for more details.

“In Holland we always said we can’t say anything about injuries, maybe that’s different here, but it has to do with privacy I think,” he replied.

“But it’s not a big injury.”

While Jurgen Klopp would often provide certain specifics when it came to injuries, that appears less likely with his successor.

That will preserve the mystery surrounding involvement for opposing managers, but also create doubt among fans over which players Liverpool will have available.