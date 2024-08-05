Arne Slot will be working with his full Liverpool senior squad for the first time this week, which is likely to see a number of youngsters cut from the group.

The Reds return to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday after a short break following their return from the United States, boosted by seven more players.

Alisson was the latest to return for fitness tests at the start of the week after Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez all reported back on Sunday.

It means that, though Andy Robertson is currently sidelined through injury, Slot could have as many as 38 players for sessions back on Merseyside.

However, the expectation is that a number will be cut from the first-team squad shortly, with Liverpool’s new head coach confirming some will rejoin the academy ranks.

“I think other clubs have more players than us but it depends on who you are counting,” Slot told reporters including The Athletic‘s James Pearce.

“If you are counting all the youngsters on the tour then there are many, but a few of them will go back to the under-21s or under-18s so I don’t think we have too many.”

Left-back Luke Chambers is among those likely to depart the squad, though the 19-year-old has already been lined up to rejoin Wigan on a season-long loan.

Kaide Gordon, Lewis Koumas and Amara Nallo (pictured) were all notably absent from the squad that beat Man United 3-0 in the final friendly in the US.

So too were James McConnell and Owen Beck, with the pair both attracting considerable interest this summer ahead of likely loan moves.

Goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga were not used throughout the friendlies against Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United, though at least one is likely to stay with the first-team group for now.

While there are decisions to be made over the futures of Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips, Tyler Morton, Ben Doak, Luca Stephenson and Harvey Blair, they are unlikely to be cut from the squad immediately.

“In most positions we have double and that is completely normal,” Slot continued.

“If you look at other Premier League clubs you see more players than double in every position.

“For me, we have a normal amount of players, especially if you play all these cup games and we have to play more Champions League games this season.”

Liverpool have already rejected bids for Van den Berg, Carvalho, Phillips and midfielder Bobby Clark, but movement is expected both in and out of the club in the near future.