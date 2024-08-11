Arne Slot has reaffirmed that Liverpool are looking to “strengthen the squad” but refused to give an update on Martin Zubimendi.

Liverpool are the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer but Slot has reiterated that could change soon.

Speaking after Liverpool’s day of friendlies, the head coach said: “I think as a club like we are, we’re always looking if we can to strengthen the squad, but it’s not too easy to strengthen the squad if you’ve seen both games today.

“I said many times before that I’ve inherited a real strong team and if we can and if we think it’s possible.”

Liverpool beat Sevilla 4-1 and drew 0-0 against Las Palmas at Anfield as Slot used 30 players across the two matches.

One area Liverpool are looking to improve is in defensive midfield, with Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi the latest player to be targeted.

Slot was asked about the reports that Liverpool are seeking a deal for the Spaniard, and responded by laughing before saying: “You can come up with every name you want of course.”

Liverpool will have to pay his buyout clause of £51.5 million should they really want to bring him to Merseyside.

The head coach was clearer on the status of Fabio Carvalho, however.

It was reported on Saturday that the Portuguese has accepted a deal that will see him transfer from Liverpool to Brentford for up to £27.5 million including add-ons.

Slot updated us on the topic, explaining: “From whatever has been told to me, there’s an agreement in place but I haven’t spoken with a club and I was fully focused today on this game.

“I don’t know exactly what the status of him is but that was of course the reason why he wasn’t selected today.”

One man who was involved, though, was Ben Doak. He has been linked with a move away but played the full match against Las Palmas.

Tellingly, Sepp van den Berg didn’t. Nat Phillips was favoured as the starting centre-half in the second match.

The Reds now have just six days before they meet Ipswich in their Premier League opener next Saturday, and we expect plenty to be happening off the pitch in that time.