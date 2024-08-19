“It’s just different,” was Dominik Szoboszlai‘s verdict on playing in midfield under Arne Slot, as he outlined the change in roles for Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool began the Slot era with a 2-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday, with the Reds adopting the system seen throughout pre-season.

Though the new head coach rebuffed claims of a 4-2-3-1 in his first press conference, there are certainly changes from the 4-3-3 employed throughout Klopp’s reign.

Victory at Portman Road saw Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister joined by Szoboszlai as Slot’s three midfielders in three defined roles.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Szoboszlai gave his verdict on the new setup in an insight into the Dutchman’s tactics.

“Well we played differently a little bit,” he said when asked what Slot wants from his midfield.

“Because [before] we played with one No. 6 and two No. 8s, with one of the No. 8s dropping as a No. 6.

“Now we play with one No. 8, one No. 6 and one No. 10, and I had the role of the No. 10, but still sometimes I can drop, sometimes I can stay.

“It’s just different. I think I have more offensive work with the ball, but without the ball still I have to do my stuff anyway, same as last season.”

Last season, Szoboszlai spent much of games doing the legwork in midfield in a role similar to that of Jordan Henderson, which limited his attacking capabilities.

Having come through the Red Bull system at Liefering, Salzburg and Leipzig predominantly as a No. 10 or even a winger, it is clear that his best attributes are further forward.

That should now be harnessed more in Slot’s 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 hybrid, though Szoboszlai acknowledged that the players still need time to adjust.

“We had quite a long pre-season, but not all of the players were there,” he explained.

“So I think we need time until we come together, we know each other in this system as well.

“Because last year we showed that we know each other, but now it’s a little bit different [of a] system and also style of playing football.

“With time, we’re going to get to know each other [again].”

That was echoed by Diogo Jota, who also told LFCTV: “We are still adapting to the way he wants us to play.

“Coming here to a newly promoted team is never easy and we ended up with a clean sheet and three points, so I think building on top of the wins is always a lot easier.”