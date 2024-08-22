Fabio Carvalho joined Brentford in a deal worth up to £27.5 million and has explained the “feeling” that made him realise he was not going to get the game time he desired at Liverpool.

The 21-year-old joined the Bees earlier this month and made his debut for Thomas Frank’s side off the bench in the first game of the Premier League season.

He played just six minutes but was given a warm reception from the Brentford crowd after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, with Carvalho quick to join in on the post-match celebrations.

Carvalho is one of several young players to be moved on this summer and while he felt he had a good pre-season, he knew the return of more senior players would limit his opportunities.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 21-year-old expressed his love for the Reds but knew he could not simply “sit on the bench.”

Asked if he felt he had a role to play at Anfield, Carvalho said: “I did. I thought I did alright [in pre-season], to be fair.

"I want to be playing week in week out in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world" ? Fábio Carvalho explains why he made the move from Liverpool to Brentford ? pic.twitter.com/DwUN5B84gw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2024

“But as a footballer, you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back things change.

“You sort of get that feeling and when that happens you’re like, yeah, this is the real deal and it’s like I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool.

“As much as I love the club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans, but I’m not going to sit on the bench because what’s the point?”

An honest response and one to admire, a player who clearly has no desire to earn his paycheck from the bench.

‘Putting in the effort’

Speaking on Brentford‘s interest, Carvalho noted how much effort they put into profiling him and looking ahead to what he can offer the club, which clearly won him over.

He said: “It was a different conversation from any conversation I’ve had in the past because it wasn’t just, ‘Come here, this is the plan’.

“There was so much detail going into what you’re good at, what you can improve, where we can see you, where we think you should be and where you’re at.

“I could tell there was so much effort going into that. I was like, if they’re putting effort in that then they’ll put effort with me every day I come in. That’s what you want as a footballer.

“You want to come into an environment where you feel wanted and you’re going to improve and enjoy improving because that is fundamentally the most important [thing].”

Brentford arrive at Anfield on Sunday for the second match of the season and Carvalho could well have a role to play for the visitors.