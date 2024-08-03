★ PREMIUM
COLUMBIA - Saturday, August 3, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at the Williams-Brice Stadium on day eleven of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Man United – Follow the final friendly of our US tour

Liverpool round off their pre-season tour of the United States with a friendly against Man United in Columbia, South Carolina. We’re live with all the latest.

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is 12.45am (UK).

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Starting team

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott; Salah, Carvalho, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Van den Berg, Phillips, Chambers, Endo, Bajcetic, Morton, Stephenson, Blair, Nyoni, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

