LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 11, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Sevilla FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Sevilla – Follow the Anfield pre-season friendly!

Liverpool begin the first of their two Anfield friendlies this Sunday with a lunchtime kickoff against Sevilla, and we’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK).

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @henryjackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Gomez, Nallo, Morton, Blair, Bajcetic, Stephenson, Nyoni

Our coverage updates automatically below:

