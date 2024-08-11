Liverpool begin the first of their two Anfield friendlies this Sunday with a lunchtime kickoff against Sevilla, and we’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 12.30pm (UK).
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz
Subs: Pitaluga, Jaros, Gomez, Nallo, Morton, Blair, Bajcetic, Stephenson, Nyoni
Our coverage updates automatically below:
