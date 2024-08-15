After playing over 100 minutes for the first team throughout pre-season, Luca Stephenson is now heading to Scotland for his second loan in as many seasons.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with League Two side AFC Barrow, but you will recognise him for his 106 minutes played during Arne Slot‘s first pre-season.

A midfielder by trade but he acted as cover at full-back this summer, showing off his versatility ahead of his loan to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish side have secured his signature on a season-long loan move, which will ask more of Stephenson as his career continues to develop.

He joins Calvin Ramsay (Wigan Athletic), Luke Chambers (Wigan Athletic), Lewis Koumas (Stoke City) and Fabian Mrozek (IF Brommapojkarna) as players to temporarily move this summer.

Stephenson joined from Sunderland back in 2018 and featured in four of the Reds’ five pre-season friendlies this summer, stepping out of anonymity after rarely training under Jurgen Klopp.

Although featuring more prominently under Slot than several other young Reds, Stephenson will now be out to play regular first-team football with Dundee United.

The Scottish side are already two games into the 2024/25 season and have two points to their name in their first season back in the topflight.

Stephenson will work under Jim Goodwin, former Aberdeen boss, who played a pivotal role in their recent promotion and is known to give youth a chance to shine.

Further loan moves and permanent transfers are expected from Liverpool before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

All the best, Luca!