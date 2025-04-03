A “persistent” Luis Diaz earned his place at the top of the rankings as Liverpool beat Everton 1-0 at Anfield, with match-winner Diogo Jota also impressing.

The Reds edged out their Merseyside rivals on Wednesday evening, going 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It means Arne Slot‘s side need just 13 more points to clinch title glory this season, following Jota’s second-half strike.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Diaz (7.5) was Liverpool’s best player on a nervy night, working tirelessly and providing the all-important assist for Jota.

The Colombian has received some criticism of late but few could complain about him winning the Man of the Match award.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle described Diaz as a “persistent” presence all evening, even though he “cut inside into trouble” too often.

GOAL’s Peter McVitie pointed out that the winger “chased a lot down,” too, highlighting his work ethic.

Jota (7.3) was Liverpool’s second-best player, as he scored his first goal since January, choosing a perfect time to end his drought.

TIA’s Danny Gallagher said the Portuguese “came alive” when the Reds most needed him, showcasing his big-game pedigree.

It was also a good night for Andy Robertson (7.0), who showed the doubters why he remains a strong option for Liverpool.

The 31-year-old had a “good engine to make an impact at both ends deep into the game,” according to Doyle, while Gallagher called it a “battle-of-attrition performance.”

Curtis Jones (7.0) matched Robertson’s score, as he impressed in a rare right-back role.

Liverpool’s next game is a trip to Fulham in the league on Sunday afternoon, by then the Reds will know how Arsenal got on at Everton in their early Saturday kickoff.