LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones “shows his worth” but fans bemused by referee “proving a point”

Curtis Jones was needed at right-back against Everton and showed the qualities Liverpool need in the absence of their specialists, and he will have enjoyed the 1-0 win at Anfield!

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez injured, Jarell Quansah looked destined to be retained at right-back but Arne Slot settled on Jones and his dynamism.

The Reds looked better for it, especially in possession with Jones ending the match as the most accurate passer (93%) to play 45 minutes or more, as per FotMob.

He did his job and did it well, helping move Liverpool to within 13 points of the Premier League title, although he was not the biggest talking point after an incredibly poor refereeing performance.

“Great result, Curtis proving his worth again.”

Cp08 in TIA comments section.

 

Referee Sam Barrott could not escape criticism, rightly so…

“It ain’t just derbies where we’ve had some shocking refereeing AND VAR clearing some blatantly wrong decisions, but 2 in a row against this lot with very little in the way of football nuance & plenty of football cloggers.”

Speelautomaat in TIA comments section.

“One of the most blatant, red card worthy tackles I’ve seen in a long while but the officiating doesn’t surprise anyone anymore.”

SteviesRightFoot in TIA comments section.

We can all agree that the Premier League has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to their officials.

Thankfully, unlike the Goodison Merseyside derby, we are not left to stew over refereeing decisions and instead we can celebrate moving to within four wins and a draw of the title.

