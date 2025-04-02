Curtis Jones was needed at right-back against Everton and showed the qualities Liverpool need in the absence of their specialists, and he will have enjoyed the 1-0 win at Anfield!

With Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez injured, Jarell Quansah looked destined to be retained at right-back but Arne Slot settled on Jones and his dynamism.

The Reds looked better for it, especially in possession with Jones ending the match as the most accurate passer (93%) to play 45 minutes or more, as per FotMob.

He did his job and did it well, helping move Liverpool to within 13 points of the Premier League title, although he was not the biggest talking point after an incredibly poor refereeing performance.

Curtis Jones again showing his huge worth to Liverpool tonight. Some shift he put in at right-back. Completed 68 of his 73 passes (93%), won 3 out of 5 duels, and won possession six times (only Gravenberch managed more).#LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 2, 2025

FairPlay Jonesy has a a real solid game in @ RB ?? — lee (@leecYNWA) April 2, 2025

Curtis Jones stood up for the fans at Goodison and didn't give Everton an inch today. He fucking hates these and I love him. The Scouser in our team. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 2, 2025

Curtis Jones btw what a performance out of position today — Mark (@MarkkJooste) April 2, 2025

“Great result, Curtis proving his worth again.” – Cp08 in TIA comments section.

Curtis Jones mate. I fucking love the bones of that man. — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) April 2, 2025

Referee Sam Barrott could not escape criticism, rightly so…

One of football's great myths is that refs constantly favour Liverpool at Anfield. It's SO often the opposite. Refs try to overly show they won't be intimidated, making appalling decisions against the Reds in the process. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 2, 2025

Never seen a ref give as many decisions against us at Anfield. Like he's proving a point — Kennyboyneil (@kennyboyneil) April 2, 2025

That is one of the worst refereeing performances ever, which is saying something. But I'll say again; when you crap on about corrupt PGMOL, how Sky want a close title race, then you sound like the biggest idiot Arsenal fans you regularly berate. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) April 2, 2025

“It ain’t just derbies where we’ve had some shocking refereeing AND VAR clearing some blatantly wrong decisions, but 2 in a row against this lot with very little in the way of football nuance & plenty of football cloggers.” – Speelautomaat in TIA comments section.

“One of the most blatant, red card worthy tackles I’ve seen in a long while but the officiating doesn’t surprise anyone anymore.” – SteviesRightFoot in TIA comments section.

Utterly incompetent refereeing display, among the worst I’ve seen this season… and that’s quite some bar. — Rohan Kallicharan (@ro_jito) April 2, 2025

Legitimately one of the worst refereeing performances of all time. And that takes some doing. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 2, 2025

Fair play to Sam Barrott. Most people would look at Michael Oliver's performance in the Goodison derby and think, "Fair play, no way I can do worse than that," but he's given it a proper go here. https://t.co/HRnk100o0x — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 2, 2025

We can all agree that the Premier League has a lot of room for improvement when it comes to their officials.

Thankfully, unlike the Goodison Merseyside derby, we are not left to stew over refereeing decisions and instead we can celebrate moving to within four wins and a draw of the title.