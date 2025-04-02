Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Player Ratings

Another step closer to the promised land, as Liverpool rolled with the punches and inflicted a killer blow to add another Merseyside derby victory to the record books

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Premier League (30) | Anfield

April 2, 2025

Goal: Jota 57′

Caoimhin Kelleher – 8 (out of 10)

This lad mustn’t know whether he’s coming or going. Kelleher’s situation as No.2 must be one of the weirdest in world football. He’s plainly good enough to be a Premier League No.1, yet he deputises for arguably the best stopper in the world… who also happens to be absent an inordinate amount.

So, Kelleher is rolled out on command as and when required, and also given cup runs – in most if not all of these games he often performs competently and confidently, as he did this evening.

But yet… he’s very unlikely to be Liverpool’s No.1 in waiting. The best No.2 in world football, deputising for the best on the planet, will likely soon be replaced by the Georgian wonderkid in gloves who the Reds have shelled big money on. It’s a case study sports psychologists would likely adore; in amongst this turbulent sea of confusion, Kelleher arises and does his duty time and time again. He deserves all the plaudits.

Stood tall and commanded his box, got himself out well to force Beto to belt the post after Van Dijk gifted him a one-on-one with an airshot.

Curtis Jones – 8

Stepped up to the plate well, after being given the task of filling Trent’s boots. Slot clearly wanted our other resident scouser to instigate high work rate on the flank, while also bringing a measure of composed footwork and creative passing. Tick, tick and tick.

Hooked an absolutely horrible cross out of danger deep into added time, when two Everton shirts were lurking at the back stick. A very understated performance.

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Started the game quickly and looked like he had a point to prove, leaving his broad shoulders in challenges and spraying upfield passes with artful compression. Yet it only took a couple of hopeful counter-attacking through-balls to leave the Frenchman a little uncertain, with Beto hounding him and the ghosts of Goodison rearing their head.

Lost communication with Van Dijk to allow the big striker through on goal, and looked thoroughly furious with himself.

Found composure again thereafter and grew into the game, before looking a rather relieved figure at the last whistle.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Not the best of evenings for Liverpool’s skipper, it has to be said.

The big Dutchman is always the best at holding his hands up and noting on record when he’s not had an evening to remember, and here he looked a little hesitant and – like Konate – perhaps a tad scorched by the last meeting with the blue neighbours.

Got the job done and ran the line well for large periods, but by his own eye-wateringly high standards he’ll expect more. Still, another three points and clean sheet secured.

Andy Robertson – 7

Combined with Diaz nicely for a few interweaving switches in the first 45, but neither man looked like they fully had the understanding of the other.

Must have felt like he was working in a creche with the amount he had to deal with whinging opponents, but dealt with whatever came his way with a cool head.

As ever, another battle-of-attrition performance from Robertson, and a far cry from the guns-and-glory role he once played under Jurgen Klopp, but this new remit does the trick these days.

Ryan Gravenberch – 8

My word did this young man need a rest. The breakout star of the season hadn’t so much burnt the candle at both ends, but rather incinerated it into a waxy puddle to be constantly sculpted back together for reuse.

Restful time away sure showed here, with Gravenberch looking lively, inventive and sharp in reading the game. Was unfortunate not to score in the first half after a low effort deflected straight into Jordan Pickford’s fortunate path, and could’ve had a second just before the hour mark after unleashing a long range stinger.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8

Zipped about from the first whistle, championing the manager’s recent insistence that Liverpool cannot, point blank, be outworked by opponents in the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Kept Everton‘s midfield on their toes, and was exceedingly lucky to retain working knee ligaments after James Tarkowski’s lumbering clearance (when Duncan Ferguson labels a challenge an immediate red card, you know it’s a bad one).

Pulled strings as legs grew tired, showed James Garner what a proper midfielder looks like and constantly provided a foil for Gravenberch when Liverpool’s linchpin came under the cosh.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Took up space really well and more often than not was the first option whenever a red shirt in the middle needed assistance.

Fizzed a nice freekick narrowly over Pickford’s crossbar in the first half, but had little sights on goal thereafter. Kept the machine ticking in midfield, but couldn’t assert himself as much as we’ve seen him do so in recent months.

Mohamed Salah – 7

There is a piece of wall that slightly juts out inside the Anfield tunnel, beside which Mo Salah crouches on his haunches, fingers interlocked, eyes fixed intently on the floor, lost in focused thought.

You may have seen it, the cameras love panning to it. It sets the scene perfectly; the mythically gifted athlete, rehearsing his latest script of glory in the deafening silence just moments before the first whistle.

Except… in recent weeks it’s been less convincing. There is absolutely no doubting Salah remains world class and the leading light in this Liverpool team, but it begs the question whether the solo thoughts before striding out onto the pitch are now infused with fateful shreds of potential doubt.

Salah carried himself like a man desperate to make the breakthrough, but without the tools to do so. Remained, as ever, a terrifying asset on the flank – but more in mere presence rather than act. Was uncharacteristically hooked in added time as the makeweight for the game-ending Endo card.

Luis Diaz – 8 (Man of the Match)

Took him very little time to clock that Jake O’Brien couldn’t lay a glove on him on the flank, and cut inside with aplomb. Diaz’s feet are, quite simply, a joke – but frustration soon bubbled as the Colombian found himself out on the byline time and time again, his marker skinned, only to have the cross into the six-yard box blocked.

Showed his high level football IQ in the second half to remain static when offside, before bursting into life to cushion a deft flick into the path of Jota for the goal.

Will spend a good hour before bed throwing darts at an A1 print-out of referee Samuel Parrott, who was beyond a joke with some of the menial decisions he gave against him this evening.

Replaced in the last five by Cody Gakpo, and departed as a star performer.

Diogo Jota – 8

If ever a footballer needed a goal. For weeks now Diogo Jota has been playing like a striker who knows they’re running out of time.

Slot and his famed medical department have done an admirable job of keeping the first XI fit this season, but herein a problem had inadvertently popped up for Jota. For the first time in a long time, the Portugal ace was able to get a bit more of a prolonged run… yet wasn’t scoring goals. No goals or involvements in the last 10 prior to this was weighing like a lead scarf on the shoulders of Liverpool’s No.20.

He asked questions in the first 45, but looked a fraction late to the killer final ball. When it mattered most, though, he came alive. Dropping the shoulder and waltzing through the Everton defence to tuck home at the Kop end was reminiscent of *that* iconic effort he inflicted upon Arsenal.

Subbed in the latter stages to well deserved applause.

Overall Team Performance – 8

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez (on for Jota, 74′) – 7 – Made a point of getting heavily invested in the derby atmosphere, ran like a dog and clattered into Pickford when one-on-one, despite hearing the whistle go. Ran down a few minutes thereafter and swore profusely at the incompetent ref. A bundle of chaos.

Wataru Endo (on for Salah, 92′) – 7 – The man everyone knew was going to enter the field as soon as six minutes of added time was declared. Began tallying up the tackles immediately.

Cody Gakpo (on for Diaz, 86′) – 6 – Couldn’t make a huge deal of impact, but always a joy to see him back on the pitch.

Subs not used: Jaros, Chiesa, Elliott, McConnell, Quansah, Tsimikas

Arne Slot – 9

Make no mistake, this was a nervy one for Arne Slot. It’s never easy coming back after a prolonged break, especially when victory is a must.

It’s all fine and well that the swirling chatter says Liverpool are marching towards a league title… but that only happens if games are actually won. The points margin is superb, but it has to be maintained.

Slot is an intelligent man, he knew full well that Everton could yet have been a stumbling block, and the headlines would have been cruel. To add to the mix, his behaviour was also under the spotlight given the last derby, and matters were hardly helped this evening by yet more pathetic officiating from the man in the middle.

Still, Slot prevailed, his tactical shuffles worked out and Liverpool put three more points on the board. There is very much a league title to be won, ladies and gentlemen.