Why Alisson is not in the Liverpool squad vs. Everton

Alisson was a surprise absentee from Liverpool’s matchday squad for the Merseyside derby at Anfield, with the Brazilian unable to be included.

Arne Slot made only one change from the Carabao Cup final, and not the one many would have expected, with Caoimhin Kelleher retained in goal.

It comes with Alisson missing the squad entirely, making it the 15th game he has been unavailable for this season.

The Brazilian was unable to join his teammates for the return to action after lingering concerns over a head injury suffered on international duty.

Alisson sustained a blow to the head in Brazil’s 2-1 win over Colombia and was forced to depart the squad early, heading back to the UK.

After following concussion protocol the 32-year-old did rejoin training earlier in the week but was still required to undergo a final check on Tuesday.

Unfortunately he was not cleared to feature, though Slot will be confident in his more-than-able deputy as Kelleher starts for the 19th time this campaign.

Kelleher has kept eight clean sheets in his previous 18 appearances this term, while Alisson has recorded 12 shutouts in 28 games.

Meanwhile, Slot appears to have opted for Curtis Jones as his starting right-back, with Jarell Quansah remaining on the bench.

Conor Bradley has not been risked having recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury, though the hope will be that he is back in the squad for the trip to Fulham on Sunday.

Jones has previous experience at right-back, including a start as captain in the role for the 3-1 victory over Leicester in the Carabao Cup in 2023.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo, Chiesa, Nunez

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner, Doucoure; Harrison, Alcaraz, Beto

Substitutes: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Young, Iroegbunam, Chermiti, Ndiaye, Broja