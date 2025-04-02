Liverpool took another step towards the title with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Anfield, emerging from a tough start to stand deserved winners by full-time.

Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Premier League (30) | Anfield

April 2, 2025

Goals

Jota 57′ (assist – Diaz)

Team news

After 17 days off following the Carabao Cup final, Arne Slot made just one change to his lineup, with Curtis Jones coming in for Jarell Quansah at right-back.

That meant Caoimhin Kelleher was retained, with the Irishman keeping his place in goal due to a head injury for Alisson while on duty with Brazil.

Conor Bradley was not deemed fit enough to make the squad, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton also out.

First half

Liverpool began the game with a zip to their play but the momentum was halted by a horrible challenge by James Tarkowski on Alexis Mac Allister – somehow not recommended as a red card by VAR Paul Tierney.

Kelleher was given an early jolt when Beto found the back of the net after running through between Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but this time Tierney intervened with the correct offside call.

The Reds’ first real chance of the game came just before the half-hour mark, with Luis Diaz‘s cross held up for Mohamed Salah, who was unable to divert his header away from Jordan Pickford’s palms.

Beto got the better of an off-colour, flailing Van Dijk again soon after, but having stolen through for a one-on-one, the striker smashed his effort against the post.

Liverpool had more half-chances late in the half but Everton were certainly the better side, with Slot needing to gee his players up at the break.

HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton

Second half

Slot stuck with the same side for the second half, though many would have hoped for the introduction of either Cody Gakpo or Federico Chiesa to the forward line.

It was only right, then, that Diogo Jota brought the defining goal, the Portuguese picking up Diaz’s flick on the edge of the box and dancing through challenges before firing in to make it 1-0.

A previously timid crowd was restored to life, Anfield roaring their players on knowing the title is so nearly in their grasp.

That in turn gave Liverpool more assurance in possession, those who were previously struggling now playing with confidence, with Jones particularly impressive in his unnatural role.

A bizarre refereeing display from the inexperienced Sam Barrott was summed up by booking Darwin Nunez after being booted by Pickford when the whistle had already been blown, but fortunately the official did not sway the result.

Instead Liverpool took the three points and edged closer to the title, now needing 13 more at most to confirm their status as champions.

TIA Man of the Match: Curtis Jones

Referee: Sam Barrott

Liverpool: Kelleher; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah (Endo 90+2′), Diaz (Gakpo 85′), Jota (Nunez 75′)

Subs not used: Jaros, Quansah, Tsimikas, McConnell, Elliott, Chiesa

Everton: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner (Iroegbunam 78′), Doucoure; Harrison (Ndiaye 69′), Alcaraz (Young 78′), Beto (Broja 79′)

Subs not used: Virginia, Keane, Patterson, Coleman, Chermiti

Next match: Fulham (A) – Premier League – Sunday, April 6, 2pm (BST)