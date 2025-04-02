➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Everton's James Tarkowski (R) dives in studs-up on Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 246th Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Premier League ‘explain’ James Tarkowski foul decision – fans outraged at Paul Tierney

Alexis Mac Allister was lucky to escape serious injury after James Tarkowski’s nasty challenge in the Merseyside derby, but VAR Paul Tierney did not even recommend an on-field review.

There is an acceptance that the Merseyside derby will toe the line with challenges and tackles and the referees may be lenient, but Tarkowski’s reckless clearance crossed the line.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, that was a view only the red half of Merseyside shared despite the Everton centre-back’s studs making high and dangerous contact with Mac Allister’s lower leg.

Referee Sam Barrott, officiating his first league game at Anfield, reached for a yellow card immediately as the Argentine writhed in pain. VAR Tierney then quickly reviewed the incident and saw no need for an on-field review.

Quite how is beyond belief, especially with previous red card incidents we have seen – Curtis Jones at Tottenham, anyone?

The official explanation from the Premier League Match Centre is as follows: “The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless.”

It was more than reckless and surely falls under the category of serious foul play, which the laws of the game (Law 12) defines as: “A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”

Rightly, fans were furious with the lack of action taken by the officials:

It is truly beyond comprehension. How bad does it have to be to get a red card if this isn’t an example of one?

