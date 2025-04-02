Alexis Mac Allister was lucky to escape serious injury after James Tarkowski’s nasty challenge in the Merseyside derby, but VAR Paul Tierney did not even recommend an on-field review.

There is an acceptance that the Merseyside derby will toe the line with challenges and tackles and the referees may be lenient, but Tarkowski’s reckless clearance crossed the line.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, that was a view only the red half of Merseyside shared despite the Everton centre-back’s studs making high and dangerous contact with Mac Allister’s lower leg.

Paul Tierney not arsed with this. pic.twitter.com/JOqeyKPTcO — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 2, 2025

Referee Sam Barrott, officiating his first league game at Anfield, reached for a yellow card immediately as the Argentine writhed in pain. VAR Tierney then quickly reviewed the incident and saw no need for an on-field review.

Quite how is beyond belief, especially with previous red card incidents we have seen – Curtis Jones at Tottenham, anyone?

The official explanation from the Premier League Match Centre is as follows: “The referee’s call of yellow card for a reckless foul by Tarkowski was checked by the VAR, with contact on the follow through after Tarkowski had played the ball deemed to be reckless.”

Almost laughable how bad it is that this is literally what Tierney is looking at and it was so quickly dismissed as ‘everything is fine’ pic.twitter.com/uaPzxeGRTk — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) April 2, 2025

It was more than reckless and surely falls under the category of serious foul play, which the laws of the game (Law 12) defines as: “A tackle or challenge that endangers the safety of an opponent or uses excessive force or brutality must be sanctioned as serious foul play.

“Any player who lunges at an opponent in challenging for the ball from the front, from the side or from behind using one or both legs, with excessive force or endangers the safety of an opponent is guilty of serious foul play.”

Rightly, fans were furious with the lack of action taken by the officials:

How on earth has the VAR not advised the ref to go watch a replay on a screen? Some of the things they send them to the screen for are FAR, FAR minor than that. Incredible. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 2, 2025

A cowards tackle. How is that not red? — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 2, 2025

Just remember the Curtis Jones red at Spurs. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 2, 2025

Paul Tierney ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/OXb3mA474p — Andy Heaton (@Andrew_Heaton) April 2, 2025

How VAR not intervened properly on that Tarkowski challenge is bemusing and shocking, really. VAR is supposed to catch refereeing misjudgements/mistakes like that. Tarkowski lucky not to see red. Mac Allister lucky not to be seriously injured. #LIVEVE — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 2, 2025

Stonewall red card, that. Laughable that he's not been sent off. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) April 2, 2025

It is truly beyond comprehension. How bad does it have to be to get a red card if this isn’t an example of one?