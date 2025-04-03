Liverpool’s “momentum” is back after their Merseyside derby victory over Everton, but are changes needed against Fulham this weekend?

Arne Slot are 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League again, thanks to a narrow 1-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Diogo Jota ended his barren run without a goal, firing past Jordan Pickford in the second half, as Liverpool held on during a tense ending.

Here, Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) and The Redmen TV’s Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) dissect a vital Reds win and select their starting XI for Fulham away on Sunday.

The good…

DAN: Back to winning ways! The significance of any win over Everton is always huge, but this felt more to me.

After the dismal week and the torturous break, this was an opportunity to kickstart our turn for home, regain some poise and gain momentum, and we did.

Jota has often been criticised of late, including by me, but he looked sharper all night and was more like his old self.

That was encapsulated in the goal which was Diogo all over!

Diaz is another one who often faces the brunt of the criticism, but I thought he was excellent.

He offered non-stop work and constantly tried to make something happen, and he eventually did with a delightful flick to set Jota away.

I thought Jones was exceptional – the man for all seasons.

It was an eyebrow-raising selection at right-back, but he handled himself brilliantly both in attack and defence.

HENRY: It had felt like an eternity since we had won a game, so that was nice!

Like Dan, I admit I was one of many slagging off Jota, but I’m delighted that he made me look like the fool that I am.

It will be a goal we remember for years to come, assuming we get this title won.

I thought Lucho was Liverpool’s best player and Robbo was also good after receiving plenty of flak this season.

Again, as Dan says, Jones was brilliant at right-back, too. That clearance at the end was superb.

The bad…

DAN: Van Dijk had a rare off night and he will be thankful for the offside flag and Beto’s wastefulness.

Beto scoring would have given Everton something to hold on to, and we would have been force-fed the replays of that mistake for the rest of time.

I’m not usually one to stick the knife into officials, especially when we win, but my word this was an all-timer!

The decision not to send Tarkowski off was one thing, but then for our mate Paul Tierney to dismiss it on VAR after one replay is truly astonishing.

But in truth, I don’t know why it shocks us – the standard of refereeing has been in the bin for years.

HENRY: Honestly, the ineptitude of Tierney is unrivalled. He is stealing a living.

I’m still struggling to believe that he didn’t think that was a red card – even my mates who support rival teams were stunned by it!

Sam Barrott was awful all evening, too, making constant woeful decisions and looking completely out of his depth.

I thought plenty of Liverpool players were short of their best, but I won’t be too harsh because we won!

Virg and Ibou were strangely lacking in concentration at times, and troubled by Beto, who I generally think is crap. Salah was quiet again by his standards as well.

Nunez’s sloppy touch in stoppage time to give the ball back to Everton also drove me to distraction!

And any changes against Fulham?

DAN: I would put Alisson back in, if available, and I would still be tempted to freshen up that midfield with Elliott or Jones there, playing Quansah at right-back.

I would like to include Gakpo from the start, but it would be in place of Diaz, as I think I’d like to see whether this is a turning point for Jota.

I’d go for: Alisson; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

HENRY: I would be tempted to go the same again, barring bringing Ali back if he is available.

Jones has shown that he deserves to continue at right-back, although Bradley is a great option if Slot thinks he is fit enough.

I don’t want Quansah there – sorry, Dan!

It makes no sense to leave out Jota after his goal, especially as he is a streaky player who goes on scoring runs.

My XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota.