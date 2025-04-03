It wasn’t pretty from Liverpool in their 1-0 victory at home to Everton, but the media felt it was a massive step towards the Premier League title.

Diogo Jota‘s goal sealed a priceless three points for the Reds on Wednesday evening, as they battled to Merseyside derby glory.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s win.

The win was far more important than the performance…

On X, David Lynch praised a “gritty” display by Liverpool, who bounced back after two bitterly disappointing results:

“Coming into a Merseyside derby off the back of two disappointing results, Liverpool just had to win at all costs tonight. “They did that thanks to a seriously gritty performance, the kind champions have to produce from time to time. “Twelve points clear.”

The Guardian‘s Andy Hunter described it as a “cathartic” evening for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion:

“The 246th Merseyside derby was as much of a cathartic release for Liverpool as another step closer to a 20th league title. “Arne Slot’s side cleansed themselves of recent torment against Everton and two deflating cup defeats with a hard-fought but deserved victory courtesy of Diogo Jota’s fine individual goal. “A maximum of 13 points is all that is required from the remaining eight games of the season to put the Premier League trophy on display at Anfield once again.”

The title feels agonisingly close for Liverpool now…

Jason Burt of the Telegraph believes glory is now all but sealed:

“Liverpool can feel it now. They can sense it. They can almost see it. “The Premier League title, only the second in 35 long years, and the first they can properly – post-Covid – celebrate with their fans is in sight. […] “The win re-establishes Liverpool’s advantage over Arsenal at the top to 12 points. “With only eight games to go – including Arsenal coming to this stadium in mid-May when it might already be over – it appears and surely is an unassailable lead. Especially for a team that has lost just one league game all season.”

BBC Sport‘s Shamoon Hafez is another who thinks it’s a matter of time until Liverpool are crowned champions:

“Red smoke billowed from the Kop End and chants of ‘we’re gonna win the league’ echoed around from the home supporters at full-time knowing a second Premier League title is within grasp after moving 12 points clear at the top with eight games to play. […] “With Man City dropping away this season and Arsenal failing to mount a serious challenge, the title is in sight for Liverpool and the earliest they can put red ribbons on the trophy is 20 April at Leicester, if results were to go their way.”

Curtis Jones and two others were singled out for praise…

The Athletic’s James Pearce, writing on X, was impressed with Jones’ performance at right-back:

“Curtis Jones again showing his huge worth to Liverpool tonight. Some shift he put in at right-back. “Completed 68 of his 73 passes (93%), won 3 out of 5 duels, and won possession six times (only Gravenberch managed more).”

Harry Bamforth of the Mail lauded Luis Diaz, who was arguably Liverpool’s best player:

“Right then, want to hear that praise now? “Well, there is one man who deserves it over every other tonight, and that man is Luis Diaz. “He has been the target of a lot of slander from Liverpool fans and many journalists and pundits alike. I include myself in all of that. “He has been frustrating at many times this season, struggling to deliver the goods when they were needed. That wasn’t the case tonight; he was superb.”

Finally, The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans focused on Jota, who overcame a poor start to be the match-winner at Anfield: