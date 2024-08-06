Liverpool have allowed left-back Luke Chambers to rejoin Wigan on loan for the 2024/25 campaign, with the 19-year-old’s return to League One now confirmed.

Chambers spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan, before taking part in the first month of pre-season with Liverpool’s first team.

A deal was agreed during the Reds’ pre-season tour of the United States, however, with the left-back making the short trip up the M58 upon their return.

Liverpool and Wigan have confirmed the renewed loan on Tuesday, with Chambers expected to spend the entire campaign with Shaun Maloney’s side in League One.

It is the second deal agreed with Wigan this summer, with right-back Calvin Ramsay also joining the Latics on a season-long loan.

That means Ramsay and Chambers are likely to start regularly on either side of defence at the Brick Community Stadium.

Though highly rated, Chambers found himself behind Kostas Tsimikas and Owen Beck in the left-back pecking order under Arne Slot, with Andy Robertson missing the US friendlies due to injury.

Rejoining Wigan gives him the opportunity to play regularly in an environment that will reward his progress, with Maloney a firm admirer of his talents.

Wigan’s league campaign begins with three games in eight days, kicking off with the visit of Charlton on Saturday, before Barnsley in the League Cup on August 13 and then Reading in the league on Auguat 17.

Chambers will feature heavily throughout, having built up his fitness during pre-season with Liverpool, clocking 52 minutes on the pitch in the US.

Along with Chambers and Ramsay, Liverpool have already confirmed another loan deal with goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek heading to Sweden with IF Brommapojkarna.

More business can be expected in the coming weeks, with a raft of temporary moves to be ratified before the transfer deadline on August 30.