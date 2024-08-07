Liverpool are pursuing a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as their high-profile No. 6 signing this summer, leading sources have reported.

Tuesday saw The Athletic‘s David Ornstein report that Liverpool had identified their defensive midfield target and were “moving ahead” with a deal.

That player has now been revealed to be Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi, the 25-year-old who came off the bench during Spain’s Euro 2024 final victory over England.

Paul Joyce of the Times is among those to report the news, explaining that they are “considering” a move for the midfielder.

Zubimendi is believed to have a buyout clause worth €60 million (£51.5m) in his contract at Real Sociedad, meaning the club already know how much they are likely to pay.

Adding to the news, Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that Liverpool would need to pay this in full and Sociedad are “not willing to negotiate a fee below that figure.”

“Liverpool would also need to convince Zubimendi to leave, which a number of suitors from the Premier League and elsewhere have not managed to do so far,” he explains.

In all likelihood, the situation is further along than is being given away at this stage, in line with how Liverpool conduct their transfer business.

If he were to join, it could pave the way for Wataru Endo to leave Anfield after a year, with an £11.8 million bid from Marseille rejected earlier in the summer but with an indication that he could be sold for the right price.

An intelligent, technical player comfortable at the base of the midfield, Zubimendi played under Xabi Alonso for Real Sociedad B.

“Martin’s a player all coaches would want,” Alonso told the Guardian in 2022.

“He’s generous, he always thinks more about his teammates than himself. He has that ability to generate play, to make those around him better, always offering solutions; to improve the move.

“He understands what the next step is before the ball gets to him. He has that ability to organise, the axis. I loved working with him.”