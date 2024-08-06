★ PREMIUM
PHILADELPHIA - Monday, July 29, 2024: The Liverpool squad visit the 'Rocky Steps' at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on day six of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. The 72 stone steps leading to the museum gained global fame after being featured in a notable scene from the 1976 film Rocky. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool’s squad is officially ‘full’ – but 7 likely exits will make room for transfers

Liverpool are yet to make significant moves in the transfer window but it is clear that if they want to bring players in, others must leave.

The Reds have just three-and-a-half weeks until the transfer window closes and, as it stands, there has been no real business of note.

Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers and Fabian Mrozek have left on loan, while a permanent deal was agreed with Spanish club Burgos for Anderson Arroyo.

But Arne Slot has insisted sporting director Richard Hughesis working hard on it” when it comes to signings, with transfers to be expected before 11pm on August 30.

However, in order to make room for the incomings supporters are hoping for – namely a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and another winger – space must be made in the squad.

That comes with 25 players already on the books that must be registered as senior players for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Liverpool’s Premier League squad as it stands

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool players line-up for a team group photograph before a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*, Pitaluga*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Van den Berg*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck*

Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Morton*

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Carvalho*

Notable U21s: Davies, Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Stephenson, Elliott, Clark, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Blair

* Homegrown

Liverpool are in little danger of a shortage of homegrown players – with a minimum of eight required in order to name a full 25-man senior squad – but currently have no space for signings over the age of 21.

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Liverpool's Tyler Morton during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at the Lincoln Financial Field on day eight of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That comes with Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Marcelo Pitaluga all returning from loan as over-age players.

All six are eligible as homegrown but if they are registered for the upcoming campaign they will take up a spot in the senior squad.

Ryan Gravenberch, who was on the U21 list last season, must also be registered.

It means Slot, Hughes and the club’s transfer staff face tough decisions over which players stay or go based on the Premier League‘s squad rules.

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 27, 2023: Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St James' Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While an unlimited number of U21s can be included outside of the 25-man squad – with Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic among that group – any signings born before January 1, 2003 would take the place of an over-age player.

Two examples of such signings would be Martin Zubimendi and Anthony Gordon, who are both credible targets but at 25 and 23 respectively would need to be registered.

Similar rules apply for the Champions League – and, in fact, they are even more stringent in terms of new signings who are under 21 – which highlights the need to sell certain players.

Liverpool have already rejected bids for Van den Berg, Phillips, Carvalho and Wataru Endo, while there is interest in both Morton and Beck.

PITTSBURGH - Friday, July 26, 2024: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Real Betis Balompié at the Acrisure Stadium on day three of the club's pre-season tour of the USA. Liverpool won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The likelihood is that the majority of those players will leave along with Pitaluga, either on loan or permanently, but there remains a balancing act in play until deals can be agreed.

Unlike Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio and Tom Hill, who themselves are also over-age, there is little chance of Liverpool simply not registering those players if they do stay beyond the transfer deadline.

It certainly adds some urgency to the next three-and-a-half weeks, as if Liverpool are to bring in a centre-back, defensive midfielder and at least one more forward, outgoings are likely to be required.

