Liverpool are yet to make significant moves in the transfer window but it is clear that if they want to bring players in, others must leave.

The Reds have just three-and-a-half weeks until the transfer window closes and, as it stands, there has been no real business of note.

Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers and Fabian Mrozek have left on loan, while a permanent deal was agreed with Spanish club Burgos for Anderson Arroyo.

But Arne Slot has insisted sporting director Richard Hughes “is working hard on it” when it comes to signings, with transfers to be expected before 11pm on August 30.

However, in order to make room for the incomings supporters are hoping for – namely a centre-back, a defensive midfielder and another winger – space must be made in the squad.

That comes with 25 players already on the books that must be registered as senior players for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Liverpool’s Premier League squad as it stands Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher*, Jaros*, Pitaluga* Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez*, Phillips*, Van den Berg*, Alexander-Arnold*, Robertson, Tsimikas, Beck* Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones*, Gravenberch, Morton* Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Carvalho* Notable U21s: Davies, Quansah, Nallo, Bradley, Stephenson, Elliott, Clark, Bajcetic, McConnell, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Danns, Blair * Homegrown

Liverpool are in little danger of a shortage of homegrown players – with a minimum of eight required in order to name a full 25-man senior squad – but currently have no space for signings over the age of 21.

That comes with Tyler Morton, Owen Beck, Nat Phillips, Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Marcelo Pitaluga all returning from loan as over-age players.

All six are eligible as homegrown but if they are registered for the upcoming campaign they will take up a spot in the senior squad.

Ryan Gravenberch, who was on the U21 list last season, must also be registered.

It means Slot, Hughes and the club’s transfer staff face tough decisions over which players stay or go based on the Premier League‘s squad rules.

While an unlimited number of U21s can be included outside of the 25-man squad – with Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic among that group – any signings born before January 1, 2003 would take the place of an over-age player.

Two examples of such signings would be Martin Zubimendi and Anthony Gordon, who are both credible targets but at 25 and 23 respectively would need to be registered.

Similar rules apply for the Champions League – and, in fact, they are even more stringent in terms of new signings who are under 21 – which highlights the need to sell certain players.

Liverpool have already rejected bids for Van den Berg, Phillips, Carvalho and Wataru Endo, while there is interest in both Morton and Beck.

The likelihood is that the majority of those players will leave along with Pitaluga, either on loan or permanently, but there remains a balancing act in play until deals can be agreed.

Unlike Rhys Williams, Billy Koumetio and Tom Hill, who themselves are also over-age, there is little chance of Liverpool simply not registering those players if they do stay beyond the transfer deadline.

It certainly adds some urgency to the next three-and-a-half weeks, as if Liverpool are to bring in a centre-back, defensive midfielder and at least one more forward, outgoings are likely to be required.