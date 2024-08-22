Chelsea have what feels like over 1,000 players in their squad at the rate they are signing them, and they’ve forced the likes of Raheem Sterling to train away from the main group.

From the outside looking in, it has been bewildering to see how Chelsea are conducting themselves this summer as they banish former captains and show no regard for their academy graduates.

They have made 11 signings this summer and since 2022 have spent an eye-watering £1.2 billion, with the majority signed on excessively long contracts.

Sterling was left out of the first matchday squad, has been ordered to train away from the first-team and has seen Pedro Neto take his No. 7 shirt all while he’s still at the club.

New head coach Enzo Maresca has plenty to manage – including more players than he could probably name – and his stance on having “15-20” forced out says it all about the culture at Chelsea.

In a pre-match press conference, Maresca said: “I am not working with 42 players, that is something [being talked about] from outside.

“I am working with 21 players. The other 15-20 players are training apart. I don’t see them.

“It’s not a mess like it looks from the outside. Absolutely not. They can even have a 20-year contract, it’s not my point. I don’t care.”

Sends quite the message, doesn’t it – it makes it hard to comprehend why players even want to be there.

“I am not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer different kinds of wingers. It’s simple,” Maresca added.

“In this moment, they (Sterling and Ben Chilwell) are training apart. The situation with them both is quite clear. There is not any update on their situations.”

You have to be ruthless in this sport, but irrespective of how you feel about Sterling or others cast aside at Chelsea this ventures into brutal disrespect.

Ex-Red Sterling has played 81 games for the Blues since joining them from Man City in 2022 and will now be firmly on the hunt for a new club, and the Telegraph report “Saudi Arabia is currently not on the cards.”

To borrow words from Liverpool owner John Henry, what do you think they’re smoking over there at Stamford Bridge?